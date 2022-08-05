WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, August 5, 2022

AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Flood Advisory

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

900 AM PDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...FLOOD ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Advisory is cancelled for a portion of southeast

California, including the following county, Inyo.

The threat for widespread flooding has increased over the area.

Therefore the Flood Advisory has been replaced by a Flash Flood

Warning. Please refer to that bulletin for more information.

