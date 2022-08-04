WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

Flash Flood Statement

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

438 PM PDT Thu Aug 4 2022

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 445 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY...

The heavy rain has ended and no additional flash flooding is

expected. Please continue to heed remaining road closures along SR

62 between Joshua Tree and Twentynine Palms.

The National Weather Service in Hanford has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Central Kern County in central California...

* Until 645 PM PDT.

* At 438 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain across the warned area. The expected rainfall rate is

0.5 to 0.75 inches in 1 hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or

expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Radar.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban

areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as

other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Tehachapi.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Kern County

through 515 PM PDT...

At 439 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Golden Hills, or 35 miles east of Bakersfield,

moving northwest at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Tehachapi.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3525 11825 3514 11842 3532 11866 3548 11840

TIME...MOT...LOC 2339Z 141DEG 10KT 3527 11840

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather