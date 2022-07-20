WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, July 22, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 332 PM PDT Wed Jul 20 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT\/MST THURSDAY TO 8 PM PDT\/MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Major Heat Risk due to high temperatures of 110 to 115 in the Las Vegas Valley and Pahrump. High temperatures of 115 to 120 are expected at Lake Mead National Recreation Area and the Colorado River Valley. High temperatures of 105 to 110 expected in southern Mohave County. * WHERE...In Nevada, Southern and Western Clark County, Southern Nye County, and Las Vegas Valley including Las Vegas, Boulder City, Indian Springs, Pahrump, and Searchlight. In California, Cadiz Basin including Vidal Junction. * WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will struggle to fall below 85 degrees. This, compounded with above-average afternoon temperatures will pose a significant risk for heat- related illness. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Limit outdoor activities, drink plenty of water, avoid alcoholic and caffeinated beverages, wear light-weight clothing, and, if possible, spend more time in air- conditioned or well-ventilated places. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather