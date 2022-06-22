WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 22, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 539 PM PDT Wed Jun 22 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of southern California, including the following county, San Bernardino. * WHEN...Until 730 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry washes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 539 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area, notably over State Route 62. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... State Route 62 east of Twentynine Palms and mainly rural areas of San Bernardino County. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather