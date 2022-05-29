WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, May 29, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 644 AM PDT Sun May 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West or northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Morongo Basin and Eastern Mojave Desert. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for large trucks... motorcycles...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...2 PM this afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Winds will make driving difficult for motorcycles... large trucks...trailers and campers. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest crosswinds are expected across Highway 395 south of Olancha. * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert in San Bernardino County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Lofted dust could reduce visibilities on roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A prolonged period of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph will impact areas around Barstow-Daggett, Fort Irwin, and Highway 395 in northwest San Bernardino County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather