RED FLAG WARNING

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

1154 PM PDT Sat May 7 2022

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/

TO 11 PM PDT /11 PM MST/ SUNDAY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA AND

SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA...

* AFFECTED AREA...In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227,

228, and 229. In Nevada...Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462,

463, 464, 465, and 466.

* TIMING...Late Sunday morning through Sunday evening.

* WIND...West to southwest wind 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60

mph will be possible.

* HUMIDITY...Afternoon humidity values of 5 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now...or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

