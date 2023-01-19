WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 19, 2023

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

507 AM PST Thu Jan 19 2023

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas. Up to one half foot of saltwater inundation above

ground level is possible in low lying areas near shorelines and

tidal waterways (up to 8.9 feet MLLW at the North Spit tide

gauge).

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt County coast, mainly around Humboldt

Bay, including Jackson Ranch Road and King Salmon.

* WHEN...From 8 AM to 10 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that tides will generate

flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

