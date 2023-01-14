WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 14, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Eureka CA

459 PM PST Sat Jan 14 2023

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central

Humboldt and Del Norte Counties through 530 PM PST...

At 458 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line

extending from 14 miles west of Jack McNamera Field to 7 miles west

of Orick. Movement was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Crescent City, Orick, Klamath, Jedediah Smith State Park, Jack

McNamera Field, Smith River, Gasquet, Bertsch-Oceanview, Crescent

City North, Fort Dick, Klamath Glen and Requa.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4199 12385 4167 12368 4164 12368 4159 12372

4159 12368 4155 12369 4154 12365 4147 12363

4123 12410 4147 12406 4172 12415 4174 12417

4174 12420 4178 12425 4189 12421 4200 12421

TIME...MOT...LOC 0058Z 228DEG 44KT 4181 12451 4126 12422

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern

Alameda, central San Mateo and northwestern Santa Clara Counties

through 530 PM PST...

At 500 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodside, or near San Carlos, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

Fremont, Hayward, Sunnyvale, San Mateo, San Leandro, Redwood City,

Mountain View, Union City, Palo Alto, Newark, Menlo Park, Foster

City, Los Altos, San Carlos, East Palo Alto, Belmont, San Lorenzo,

Castro Valley, Half Moon Bay and Hillsborough.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

LAT...LON 3758 12231 3757 12226 3754 12220 3752 12221

3751 12214 3747 12212 3747 12203 3748 12205

3749 12205 3749 12204 3751 12211 3767 12216

3773 12208 3746 12191 3731 12237 3735 12240

3739 12242 3744 12244 3748 12245 3749 12244

TIME...MOT...LOC 0100Z 237DEG 41KT 3743 12235

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather