Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 15, 2023

FLOOD WATCH

Flood Watch

National Weather Service Eureka CA

444 AM PST Fri Jan 13 2023

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in

California...

Navarro River at Navarro affecting Southwestern Mendocino

Interior zone.

For the Navarro River...including Navarro...flooding is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you are in the watch area, remain alert to possible flooding.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,

television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor

rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings.

Additional information is available at weather.gov/eka.

The next statement will be issued this afternoon at 1245 PM PST.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding is possible.

* WHERE...Navarro River at Navarro.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Flooding of Highway 128 approximately 5

miles east of Highway 1 is certain and the road will be closed.

Motorists should use alternate routes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 4:00 AM PST Friday the stage was 13.5 feet.

- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached Saturday afternoon and

evening.

- Flood stage is 23.0 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

