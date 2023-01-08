WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Eureka CA 426 PM PST Sun Jan 8 2023 ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in California... Navarro River at Navarro affecting Mendocino County. ...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED... The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Navarro River at Navarro. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:15 PM PST Sunday the stage was 22.6 feet. - Forecast...The river will fall to 16.3 feet late tonight, but rise back near 22 feet late Monday afternoon. The river will then gradually drop back below 17 feet Tuesday and Wednesday. Higher flow is expected to return late in the week. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather