WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 8, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Eureka CA

615 AM PST Sun Jan 8 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of north central

Humboldt County through 645 AM PST...

At 614 AM PST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

McKinleyville, moving northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Arcata, Westhaven-Moonstone, McKinleyville, Blue Lake, Arcata Arpt

and Fieldbrook.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 4100 12412 4103 12411 4104 12412 4126 12391

4109 12365 4082 12403 4090 12415

TIME...MOT...LOC 1414Z 221DEG 26KT 4095 12406

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

