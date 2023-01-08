WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Eureka CA 1044 PM PST Sat Jan 7 2023 ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 1045 PM PST THIS EVENING... The Flood Advisory will expire at 1045 PM PST this evening for a portion of northwest California, including the following county, Humboldt. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM PST Monday for a portion of northwest California. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 400 PM PST Tuesday for a A Flood Watch remains in effect until 700 PM PST Sunday for a _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather