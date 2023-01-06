WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, January 6, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

1036 AM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

Strongest winds typically occur on exposed ridges and coastal

headlands.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior and Southern Humboldt

Interior Counties.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

