WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

_____

HIGH WIND WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

840 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Current observations are showing wind speeds quickly subsiding as

a strong cyclone moves north. There still will be lingering gusts

around 40 mph through late morning.

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

_____

