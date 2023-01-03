WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, January 5, 2023

HIGH WIND WATCH

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

223 AM PST Tue Jan 3 2023

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING

THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

possible.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern

Humboldt Interior, Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino

Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern

Mendocino Interior Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power

lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this

situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe

location prior to the onset of winds.

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

