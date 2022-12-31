WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD WATCH Flood Watch National Weather Service Eureka CA 839 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following areas, Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Coast, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior and Southwestern Humboldt. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. areas, Mendocino Coast, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Southern Trinity and Southwestern Mendocino Interior. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... area, Southern Lake. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather