WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Eureka CA 659 AM PST Tue Dec 27 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Mendocino. * WHEN...Until 815 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Dangerous flows over low-water crossings. Water over roadways. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. The Garcia river may reach 10 feet and cause brief flooding on highway 1. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 655 AM PST, Local law enforcement reported heavy rain. The Garcia river may flood highway 1. This is causing urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in Garcia river and may flood highway 1. Between 2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen. - Garcia river may flood highway 1. This is the most likely place to experience minor flooding. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Ukiah, Willits, Point Arena, Laytonville, Ukiah Municipal Airport, Covelo, Philo, Boonville, Hopland, Leggett, Gualala, Comptche, Navarro, Redwood Valley, Calpella, Branscomb, Talmage, Dos Rios, Manchester and Yorkville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. _____