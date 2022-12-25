WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 27, 2022

_____

HIGH SURF ADVISORY

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

840 PM PST Sun Dec 25 2022

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 11 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Large breaking waves from 22 to 26 feet.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Humboldt and Mendocino Coast Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 11 PM PST Tuesday.. .

* IMPACTS...Dangerous surfing conditions and localized beach

erosion. Beachcombing is highly discouraged!.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Large breaking waves along the coast will lead to increased wave

run-up on beaches with waves topping and washing over large rocks

and jetties. These large waves can be erratic and unpredictable.

Use extra caution near the surf zone as these large waves will be

capable of sweeping people into the frigid and turbulent ocean

water. Mariners traversing the bar are urged to exercise extreme

caution or stay in port until the threat subsides. Please contact

the U.S. Coast Guard for information regarding harbor and bar

closures.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather