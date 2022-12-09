WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, December 11, 2022

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

648 AM PST Fri Dec 9 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 7 to 24 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65

mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Very

strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of up to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

1 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected. Strongest winds typically occur across exposed ridges

and coastal headlands.

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. This includes

communities such as Orick, Trinidad, McKinleyville, Arcata,

Eureka, Loleta, Ferndale, Fortuna, and Rio Dell.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

4 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior,

Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southwestern Mendocino Interior

and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. This includes

communities such as Mendocino, Manchester, and Point Arena.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Saturday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON

TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Del Norte Interior, Southwestern

Humboldt, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt

Interior, Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties.This

includes the communities of Smith River, Crescent City,and

Petrolia.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.

