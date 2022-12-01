WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 1, 2022 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 205 PM PST Thu Dec 1 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast and Mendocino Coast Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather