WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

108 AM PST Fri Nov 25 2022

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS

MORNING TO 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...High astronomical tides will cause minor flooding in low

lying areas along the Redwood Coast. Up to one half foot of

saltwater inundation above ground level is possible in low lying

areas near shorelines and tidal waterways (Between 8.8 and 8.9

feet MLLW at the north spit tide gauge).

* WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County.

* WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 11 AM to 1 PM PST

Friday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only

isolated road closures expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Coastal Flood Advisory indicates that onshore winds and tides

will combine to generate flooding of low areas along the shore.

Feet Above Ground is locally defined as feet above the Highest

Astronomical Tide or HAT.

Set behavior and the threat for sneaker waves continues, but will

be less pronounced that earlier.

