WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 25, 2022

BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT

Coastal Hazard Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

439 AM PST Tue Nov 22 2022

...Long Period Swell Moving in Thursday...

Thursday morning the forerunners of a larger swell are expected to

start to move into the area. Initially these waves are expected to

be around 6 feet at 18 seconds and quickly build to over 10 feet

at 18 seconds by late afternoon.

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING

THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Increased risk of sneaker waves. There may be periods of

smaller waves for 20 to 30 minutes between larger sets of

waves.

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast and

Southwestern Humboldt Counties.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through late Thursday night.. .

* IMPACTS...Large, unexpected waves can sweep across the beach

without warning, sweeping people into the sea from rocks,

jetties, and beaches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Sneaker waves occur when a larger set of

waves occurs after 20 to 30 minutes of smaller waves.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Don't be fooled by an ocean that looks calm. There can be

30 minutes of small waves before a sneaker wave strikes. Avoid

rocks, jetties and steep beaches. Stay much farther back from the

water and never turn your back on the ocean.

