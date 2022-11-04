WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, November 7, 2022 _____ WINTER STORM WATCH URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 253 PM PDT Fri Nov 4 2022 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET... * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 3500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 14 inches possible. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Trinity County, and Northeastern Mendocino Interior. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather