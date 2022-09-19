WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 19, 2022 _____ AREAL FLOOD ADVISORY Flood Advisory National Weather Service Eureka CA 1242 AM PDT Mon Sep 19 2022 ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northwest California, including the following county, Trinity. * WHEN...Until 900 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. Possible mud slides and debris flows on the River Complex burn scar around Coffee Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1242 AM PDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Overflowing poor drainage areas may cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Carrville, Trinity Center and Coffee Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather