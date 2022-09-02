WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, September 6, 2022 _____ EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 232 PM PDT Fri Sep 2 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 11 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO 11 PM TUESDAY... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior County. * WHEN...From 11 AM Monday to 11 PM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MONDAY TO * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 109 * WHERE...Northeastern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHAT...Temperatures up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Northern Trinity and Southern Trinity Counties. ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures up to 98 expected. * WHERE...Marin Coastal Range, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Northern Salinas Valley, Hollister Valley, and Carmel Valley and Northern Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Monday. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Southern Salinas Valley, Arroyo Seco, and Lake San Antonio, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest and Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures will occur across the region's interior and in the higher terrain each afternoon with mild to warm overnight temperatures providing little relief from the heat. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 8 PM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 107 * WHERE...Portions of CA. * WHEN...From 11 AM Sunday to 8 PM PDT Tuesday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather