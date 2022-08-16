WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 17, 2022

RED FLAG WARNING

Urgent - Fire Weather Message

National Weather Service Eureka CA

849 PM PDT Tue Aug 16 2022

...Mid level moisture will combine with elevated instability to

bring a high potential of thunderstorm activity across interior

areas of Northwest CA on Wednesday. A lack of moisture at lower

levels of the airmass will promote a dry nature to cloud to

ground strikes. Anticipated south and southeast steering flow is

favorable for thunderstorm cells to propagate into Eastern

Humboldt and Del Norte counties. Afternoon and evening activity

may extend overnight into the early morning hours of Thursday...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 212, 264, 277 and the

eastern half of zone 201.

* THUNDERSTORMS...Thunderstorms producing abundant lightning

across dry fuels will be possible resulting in an increased

threat for fire starts.

* OUTFLOW WINDS...Erratic outflow winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph...

a particular concern for existing fires within the SRF Complex.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

