WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, May 11, 2022 _____ FREEZE WARNING URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 101 PM PDT Tue May 10 2022 ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity, Del Norte Interior, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Trinity, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. ...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Mendocino Coast, Coastal Del Norte, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior, Southwestern Humboldt and Southwestern Mendocino Interior Counties. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather