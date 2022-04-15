WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, April 16, 2022

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

233 PM PDT Fri Apr 15 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT

SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations around 2 inches around 3000 feet and 4 to 11

inches above 3000 feet. Up to 1 inch of wet snow accumulation

possible (a 20% chance) around 2500 feet.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS

EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Wet snow expected above 2000 feet. Total snow

accumulations around 2 to 3 inches between 2000 and 3000 feet

and 3 to 6 inches above 3000 feet.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior County.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

EVENING TO 11 AM PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, with localized amounts up

to 20 inches over the peaks, are expected.

* WHERE...Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County and

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County.

* WHEN...8 PM today to 11 AM Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times.

A Winter Weather Advisory for wet snow means periods of wet snow

will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow

covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while

driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling

from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 5 PM

PDT SATURDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches, with localized amounts up

to 3 feet near Lassen park, are expected.

* WHERE...Western Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope

Northern Sierra Nevada.

* WHEN...2 AM to 5 PM Saturday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

