_____

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

338 AM PDT Tue Apr 12 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EARLY

THIS MORNING ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to one inch.

* WHERE...Southern Trinity and Northern Trinity Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road

conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling

1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM WEDNESDAY

ABOVE 2000 FEET...

* WHAT...Snow above 2000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 3

to 6 inches. Locally higher amounts possible, particularly

across the backcountry of Del Norte County.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Northern Humboldt Interior and

Southern Humboldt Interior.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

_____

