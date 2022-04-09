WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 341 AM PDT Sat Apr 9 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 AM SUNDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph except to 55 mph along the coast and over exposed ridges. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 11 AM Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather