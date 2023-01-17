CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 16, 2023 _____ 969 FPUS56 KHNX 170801 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ300-180000- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy dense fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 52 38 51 \/ 0 0 50 $$ CAZ301-180000- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 52 36 51 \/ 0 0 50 $$ CAZ302-180000- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 60 Merced 52 35 52 \/ 0 0 50 Chowchilla 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 30 Madera 50 36 51 \/ 0 0 30 Firebaugh 52 36 52 \/ 0 0 30 Mendota 52 36 52 \/ 0 0 20 $$ CAZ303-180000- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 40 Le Grand 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 40 $$ CAZ304-180000- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 52 37 52 \/ 0 0 10 Avenal 51 38 51 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ305-180000- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 52 37 52 \/ 0 0 10 Five Points 52 37 53 \/ 0 0 10 NAS Lemoore 52 37 52 \/ 0 0 10 Kettleman City 52 38 52 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ306-180000- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 50 37 51 \/ 0 0 10 Kingsburg 50 37 51 \/ 0 0 10 Sanger 50 36 51 \/ 0 0 10 Kerman 51 36 52 \/ 0 0 20 Caruthers 51 37 52 \/ 0 0 10 $$ CAZ307-180000- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 50 37 51 \/ 0 0 20 Fresno 50 37 51 \/ 0 0 20 $$ CAZ308-180000- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 60 Merced 52 35 52 \/ 0 0 50 Chowchilla 50 35 51 \/ 0 0 30 Madera 50 36 51 \/ 0 0 30 $$ CAZ309-180000- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 52 36 52 \/ 0 0 0 Buttonwillow 52 35 52 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ310-180000- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 51 36 51 \/ 10 0 0 Allensworth 51 36 52 \/ 10 0 0 Wasco 51 36 52 \/ 10 0 0 Delano 50 36 51 \/ 10 0 0 McFarland 50 36 51 \/ 10 0 0 Shafter 50 36 52 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ311-180000- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 52 37 52 \/ 0 0 10 Hanford 52 37 53 \/ 0 0 10 Corcoran 51 37 52 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ312-180000- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 50 36 51 \/ 0 0 10 Dinuba 49 36 51 \/ 0 0 10 Visalia 50 36 52 \/ 0 0 10 Exeter 49 36 51 \/ 10 0 10 Tulare 50 37 52 \/ 10 0 10 Lindsay 49 36 52 \/ 10 0 10 Porterville 49 36 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ313-180000- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 50 37 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ314-180000- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 49 38 52 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ315-180000- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 48 36 50 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ316-180000- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 48 35 52 \/ 10 0 0 Lamont 50 35 52 \/ 10 0 0 Mettler 49 34 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ317-180000- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 44 28 46 \/ 0 0 40 $$ CAZ318-180000- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 29. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 3600 feet. Lows 28 to 34. Southeast winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 41 to 51. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 26 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 46 23 50 \/ 10 0 30 Bass Lake 40 23 44 \/ 10 0 30 $$ CAZ319-180000- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost and patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 48 36 50 \/ 0 0 20 Three Rivers 47 32 52 \/ 10 0 10 Springville 42 31 47 \/ 10 0 0 Tule River Reservation 46 36 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ320-180000- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 33. East winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 48. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 35. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 30 to 38. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50. Lows 25 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 43 31 47 \/ 10 0 20 $$ CAZ321-180000- South End Sierra Foothills- 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ322-180000- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 47. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 50. Lows 28 to 37. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 48. Lows 29 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 34 22 40 \/ 20 10 0 $$ CAZ323-180000- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 17. Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 7 to 21. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 31. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 17. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 23 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 18. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 43. Lows 14 to 26. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 5 to 19. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 29 0 33 \/ 0 0 40 Wawona 39 20 42 \/ 10 0 30 Hetch Hetchy 42 23 45 \/ 10 0 50 $$ CAZ324-180000- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 41. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. South winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 23 to 29. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 25. Highs 39 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 27 to 33. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 47. Lows 21 to 27. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 41. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 42 21 45 \/ 10 0 40 $$ CAZ325-180000- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 40. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 23 to 31. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 32 to 40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. Highs 39 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 51. Lows 28 to 34. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 48. Lows 21 to 29. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 42. $$ CAZ326-180000- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 16 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 22 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 6 to 18. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 14 to 28. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. Highs 20 to 34. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 15. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 41. Lows 14 to 24. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 26 to 38. Lows 4 to 16. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 16 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 26 9 31 \/ 0 0 30 $$ CAZ327-180000- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 30. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 15. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 35. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 9 to 21. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 29. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 15. Highs 25 to 35. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 10 to 20. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 41. Lows 15 to 23. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 38. Lows 6 to 18. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 26 12 29 \/ 10 0 20 Shaver Lake 32 18 37 \/ 10 0 20 Lake Wishon 31 15 35 \/ 10 0 20 $$ CAZ328-180000- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 25. West winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 1 below to 11 above zero. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 30. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 2 to 14. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 10 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 9 above zero. Highs 16 to 30. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Near steady temperature around 12. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 24 to 38. Lows 11 to 21. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 35. Lows zero to 12 above. .MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 11 to 25. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 40 20 45 \/ 10 0 10 $$ CAZ329-180000- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 24 to 36. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. .FRIDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 42. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 17 to 29. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 36 to 48. Lows 21 to 33. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 15 to 27. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 29 17 35 \/ 10 0 10 $$ CAZ330-180000- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows zero to 20 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 36. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 3 to 23. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 12 to 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 18 above zero. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 19 to 35. Lows 6 to 24. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 26 to 42. Lows 12 to 28. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39. Lows 2 to 22. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 29 13 34 \/ 10 0 10 $$ CAZ331-180000- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 38. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 23. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 15 to 27. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 44. Lows 19 to 29. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 12 to 26. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 37 16 43 \/ 20 10 0 $$ CAZ332-180000- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow after midnight. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 28 21 34 \/ 20 0 0 Kernville 44 25 48 \/ 10 0 0 Lake Isabella 43 28 48 \/ 10 0 0 Weldon 43 28 48 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ333-180000- Piute Walker Basin- 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 31. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Highs 39 to 49. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 37 to 47. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34. Highs 34 to 44. $$ CAZ334-180000- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow early in the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 38 to 46. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Widespread frost in the evening. Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 26 to 32. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 41 to 49. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 37 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 34 28 41 \/ 20 0 0 Tehachapi 36 24 43 \/ 20 0 0 Twin Oaks 38 29 45 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ335-180000- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to up to 5 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 42 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 45 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 44 to 50. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 40 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 44 31 49 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ336-180000- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 25 to 35. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 48. North winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 27 to 35. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 43 to 51. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 39 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 33 25 42 \/ 10 0 0 Frazier Park 37 21 45 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ337-180000- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 51 31 51 \/ 0 0 0 Ridgecrest 52 28 52 \/ 0 0 0 $$ CAZ338-180000- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 36 to 46. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 41 to 49. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 41 to 52. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 45 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 39 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 45 31 49 \/ 10 0 0 $$ CAZ339-180000- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1201 AM PST Tue Jan 17 2023 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows 25 to 31. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows 27 to 33. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 47 35 47 \/ 0 0 0 California City 48 28 50 \/ 10 0 0 Edwards AFB 49 28 50 \/ 0 0 0 Rosamond 49 28 51 \/ 10 0 0 $$