Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-071200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy, rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 46 56 49 56 / 0 60 90 80

CAZ301-071200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 44 55 47 56 / 0 50 90 80

CAZ302-071200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 50 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 57 47 57 / 10 50 90 80

Merced 43 57 47 58 / 10 50 90 80

Chowchilla 43 57 46 56 / 0 40 80 80

Madera 43 57 47 56 / 0 30 80 80

Firebaugh 42 57 46 57 / 0 40 80 80

Mendota 42 57 46 57 / 0 40 80 80

CAZ303-071200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows around 50. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 43 57 46 57 / 10 40 90 80

Le Grand 43 57 46 56 / 10 40 90 80

CAZ304-071200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 43 58 45 56 / 0 30 80 70

Avenal 43 58 47 56 / 0 20 60 60

CAZ305-071200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. A

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 42 58 46 57 / 0 20 70 70

Five Points 42 57 46 56 / 0 20 70 70

NAS Lemoore 41 57 45 57 / 0 20 70 70

Kettleman City 43 58 47 57 / 0 10 60 60

CAZ306-071200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 57 46 57 / 0 20 80 80

Kingsburg 41 57 45 57 / 0 20 80 80

Sanger 41 58 45 57 / 0 20 80 80

Kerman 41 57 45 57 / 0 30 80 80

Caruthers 41 57 45 56 / 0 20 80 80

CAZ307-071200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 58 47 56 / 0 20 80 80

Fresno 43 58 47 57 / 0 20 80 80

CAZ308-071200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 59. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 52 to 58. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 55 to 61. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 43 57 47 57 / 10 50 90 80

Merced 43 57 47 58 / 10 50 90 80

Chowchilla 43 57 46 56 / 0 40 80 80

Madera 43 57 47 56 / 0 30 80 80

CAZ309-071200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 38 59 43 58 / 0 10 60 60

Buttonwillow 38 59 42 60 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ310-071200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 58 43 58 / 0 10 60 60

Allensworth 38 58 43 58 / 0 10 60 60

Wasco 38 59 43 59 / 0 10 50 50

Delano 39 59 44 59 / 0 10 60 60

McFarland 39 59 44 59 / 0 10 60 60

Shafter 39 59 44 59 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ311-071200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning. Widespread fog

late in the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Patchy fog in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy

fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 41 57 45 57 / 0 20 70 70

Hanford 41 58 47 59 / 0 20 70 70

Corcoran 40 57 44 58 / 0 10 70 70

CAZ312-071200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 58 45 57 / 0 20 80 80

Dinuba 40 58 44 57 / 0 20 80 80

Visalia 40 57 45 58 / 0 10 80 80

Exeter 41 59 45 57 / 0 10 80 80

Tulare 41 58 45 57 / 0 10 70 70

Lindsay 41 59 45 58 / 0 10 70 70

Porterville 41 59 45 58 / 0 10 70 70

CAZ313-071200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 43 60 46 59 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ314-071200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. East winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 41 59 47 60 / 0 0 40 40

CAZ315-071200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 59 44 58 / 0 10 60 60

CAZ316-071200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 40 60 44 61 / 0 0 40 40

Lamont 40 60 44 61 / 0 0 40 40

Mettler 38 59 42 59 / 0 0 40 40

CAZ317-071200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 38 53 41 50 / 10 40 90 90

CAZ318-071200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to

54. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 35 to

41. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 33 to 39. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 31 56 35 54 / 10 30 90 90

Bass Lake 31 50 34 47 / 10 30 90 90

CAZ319-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 57 47 55 / 0 30 80 80

Three Rivers 38 59 43 57 / 0 10 80 80

Springville 36 55 41 52 / 0 10 70 70

Tule River Reservation 42 58 46 56 / 0 10 70 70

CAZ320-071200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 1 PM PST

SUNDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

4 inches. Lows 35 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 44 to 52. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

31 to 41. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 40 54 43 51 / 0 20 90 90

CAZ321-071200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows around 50. Highs in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-071200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to

54. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 51.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51.

Lows 38 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 40 to 46. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 30 46 33 44 / 0 10 70 70

CAZ323-071200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 37. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

11 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 28 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 13 to 27. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to 43. Lows 19 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 7 34 11 34 / 0 30 90 90

Wawona 29 46 32 45 / 10 30 90 90

Hetch Hetchy 33 48 37 47 / 10 30 90 90

CAZ324-071200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 4900 feet.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5600 feet. Highs 38 to

46. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 5400 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows

33 to 39. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 28 to 34. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 34 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 43 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 30 47 34 47 / 0 30 90 90

CAZ325-071200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

7 inches. Snow level 4900 feet. Lows 31 to 39. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. South winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Lows

35 to 41. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Lows 28 to 36. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

42 to 50.

CAZ326-071200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 36. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to 12 inches. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

Highs 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29.

Highs 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 18 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 39. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 17 31 22 31 / 0 20 80 80

CAZ327-071200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 27 to 37. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain. Patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain in the evening, then

snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

Highs 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 21 to 31.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 22 34 24 32 / 0 20 90 90

Shaver Lake 28 43 30 40 / 0 20 90 90

Lake Wishon 23 39 26 37 / 0 20 90 90

CAZ328-071200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 15. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 8 inches. Near steady

temperature around 18. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. Highs

22 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

Highs 25 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow.

Lows 14 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 49 29 47 / 0 10 80 80

CAZ329-071200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 5900 feet. Highs 32 to 44.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 47. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 21 to 33. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 26 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 28 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 28 42 29 40 / 0 10 90 90

CAZ330-071200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 22 to 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 39.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Snow and rain. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 42. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain in the evening, then

snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy

at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 33. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. Highs

24 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 14 to 32.

Highs 28 to 46.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Lows 16 to 34. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 25 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 21 39 24 39 / 0 10 80 80

CAZ331-071200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 17 to 33. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Snow level 5900 feet. Highs 32 to 44. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 31 to 44. Lows 25 to 37.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 18 to 32. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 33 to

46. Lows 21 to 37.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 49 26 47 / 0 0 70 70

CAZ332-071200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to

57. Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 31 42 34 40 / 0 0 60 60

Kernville 33 55 36 55 / 0 0 50 50

Lake Isabella 35 56 38 55 / 0 0 50 50

Weldon 36 54 38 55 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ333-071200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 43 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs

42 to 52. Lows 35 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 49. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to

53. Lows 32 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

CAZ334-071200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning.

Highs 46 to 54. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 43 to

53. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 37 50 39 50 / 0 0 50 50

Tehachapi 31 50 34 51 / 0 0 40 40

Twin Oaks 37 53 39 53 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ335-071200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

48 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.

Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to

54. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 38 57 40 55 / 0 0 40 40

CAZ336-071200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

47 to 55. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to

56. Lows 35 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 50 36 48 / 0 0 50 50

Frazier Park 29 52 31 51 / 0 0 50 50

CAZ337-071200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 54 37 58 / 0 0 30 30

Ridgecrest 32 55 34 59 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ338-071200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH LATE

TUESDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 56.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows 38 to 44. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 56. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 36 52 38 56 / 0 0 30 30

CAZ339-071200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Fri Jan 6 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 38. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 41.

Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 51 42 54 / 0 0 30 30

California City 33 53 34 58 / 0 0 20 20

Edwards AFB 30 53 34 58 / 0 0 20 20

Rosamond 31 54 34 58 / 0 0 20 20

