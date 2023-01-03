CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, January 2, 2023

800 FPUS56 KHNX 030701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-031200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain showers

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 55 45 57 / 80 0 70 90

$$

CAZ301-031200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 43 56 42 55 / 80 0 70 90

$$

CAZ302-031200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 56 42 55 / 90 0 60 90

Merced 41 57 42 57 / 80 0 60 90

Chowchilla 41 56 42 55 / 90 0 50 80

Madera 41 56 42 55 / 90 0 50 80

Firebaugh 41 57 42 56 / 80 0 60 80

Mendota 41 57 42 56 / 80 0 60 80

$$

CAZ303-031200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 41 56 42 56 / 90 0 50 90

Le Grand 42 56 42 55 / 90 0 50 80

$$

CAZ304-031200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then rain

likely late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 41 57 42 56 / 90 0 70 80

Avenal 43 57 44 56 / 80 0 60 70

$$

CAZ305-031200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 57 42 56 / 80 0 60 70

Five Points 43 57 42 55 / 80 0 60 80

NAS Lemoore 43 57 42 56 / 80 0 50 70

Kettleman City 44 57 43 57 / 80 0 50 60

$$

CAZ306-031200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature around 50.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 43 56 40 55 / 90 0 50 70

Kingsburg 43 56 40 55 / 90 0 50 70

Sanger 41 56 40 56 / 90 0 50 70

Kerman 41 57 40 55 / 90 0 50 80

Caruthers 42 57 40 55 / 90 0 50 70

$$

CAZ307-031200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast up to 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 57 42 56 / 90 0 50 80

Fresno 43 57 42 56 / 90 0 50 80

$$

CAZ308-031200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 42 56 42 55 / 90 0 60 90

Merced 41 57 42 57 / 80 0 60 90

Chowchilla 41 56 42 55 / 90 0 50 80

Madera 41 56 42 55 / 90 0 50 80

$$

CAZ309-031200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 57 40 59 / 80 0 60 60

Buttonwillow 39 57 40 60 / 70 0 50 60

$$

CAZ310-031200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then

rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 41 57 40 59 / 80 0 50 60

Allensworth 41 57 40 59 / 80 0 50 60

Wasco 41 57 40 59 / 80 0 50 60

Delano 42 57 40 59 / 80 0 50 60

McFarland 41 57 40 59 / 80 0 50 60

Shafter 41 57 41 59 / 80 0 40 60

$$

CAZ311-031200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance of rain

late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 42 57 41 56 / 80 0 50 70

Hanford 43 57 42 57 / 90 0 50 70

Corcoran 43 57 40 58 / 90 0 50 60

$$

CAZ312-031200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of

rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 42 56 40 56 / 90 0 40 70

Dinuba 41 56 40 56 / 90 0 40 70

Visalia 42 56 41 57 / 90 0 50 70

Exeter 42 56 40 57 / 90 0 40 70

Tulare 43 57 40 57 / 90 0 40 60

Lindsay 42 56 40 57 / 90 0 40 60

Porterville 43 55 41 58 / 90 10 40 60

$$

CAZ313-031200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain likely early in the evening, then chance of rain in

the late evening and early morning. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 41 55 45 59 / 70 0 50 60

$$

CAZ314-031200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 43 57 43 59 / 80 0 40 60

$$

CAZ315-031200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain likely early in the evening, then rain late in

the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 42 55 41 58 / 80 0 40 60

$$

CAZ316-031200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Rain likely

in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around

40. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 39 56 42 57 / 80 0 50 60

Lamont 40 57 42 58 / 80 0 50 60

Mettler 38 55 41 57 / 70 0 50 60

$$

CAZ317-031200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain early in the evening, then chance

of rain late in the evening. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature around 50.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 36 50 37 53 / 90 0 40 90

$$

CAZ318-031200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 32 to 38. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 38 to

44. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 39. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows

32 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 53. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 45 to 53.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 30 54 31 56 / 90 0 40 80

Bass Lake 29 47 30 49 / 90 0 40 90

$$

CAZ319-031200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 42 55 42 55 / 90 0 40 80

Three Rivers 37 55 38 58 / 90 10 30 70

Springville 36 50 37 53 / 90 10 30 60

Tule River Reservation 42 54 42 56 / 90 20 40 60

$$

CAZ320-031200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs 46 to 54. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 31 to 41. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52. Lows

31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 38 50 40 52 / 90 0 40 80

$$

CAZ321-031200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

CAZ322-031200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Southeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 54. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 51. Lows

34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 54. Chance of rain

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 43 30 45 / 90 20 40 80

$$

CAZ323-031200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Slight chance of snow late in the night.

Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation of

1 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 10 inches. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 37. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 20 to 32. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Lows 11 to 25.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39. Lows

12 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

25 to 39. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 14 to

30. Highs 24 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 3 34 6 38 / 80 0 30 80

Wawona 26 46 28 48 / 90 0 40 90

Hetch Hetchy 31 46 32 50 / 90 10 40 90

$$

CAZ324-031200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow

level 4400 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 45. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 42 to 48.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 34 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow in the morning, then rain

showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light

snow accumulations. Lows 26 to 34. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 46. Lows

27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 47. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 29 to 39. Highs 39 to 47.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 26 46 29 49 / 90 10 30 80

$$

CAZ325-031200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Slight chance of rain and snow late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Snow level 4300 feet. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 49.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain showers and snow in the morning, then rain

showers with snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in

the evening. Light snow accumulations. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Lows

27 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 30 to 40. Highs 40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

CAZ326-031200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then chance of snow after

midnight. Slight chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be

heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation of 3 to

8 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 9 inches. Near steady

temperature around 19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 22 to 36. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 20. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then

snow after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 11 to 23. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 37. Lows

11 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

23 to 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 14 to

28. Highs 22 to 36.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 15 31 18 34 / 80 10 30 80

$$

CAZ327-031200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Slight chance of snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times until early morning. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Lows 9 to 21. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 37. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 40. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 20 to 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 38. Lows

13 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

28 to 40. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to

29. Highs 28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 18 32 21 35 / 90 10 40 90

Shaver Lake 25 40 27 43 / 90 10 30 80

Lake Wishon 21 38 23 41 / 90 10 30 80

$$

CAZ328-031200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation

of 3 to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation 3 to 13 inches. Near

steady temperature around 15. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 17. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 33. Lows

7 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 33.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 9 to

23. Highs 18 to 32.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 20 to 34. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 24 47 27 51 / 80 10 30 80

$$

CAZ329-031200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early

morning. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Snow level 4700 feet.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 44. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 30. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and chance of snow in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6600 feet. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers and rain in the morning, then snow

showers and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 20 to 32. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 33 to 45. Lows

21 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 34 to 46.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 33 to 45.

Lows 25 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 46. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 25 40 28 43 / 90 10 30 80

$$

CAZ330-031200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH

THURSDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow accumulation

up to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Near

steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 39. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Chance of snow and rain in the morning,

then snow and rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations.

Snow level 6600 feet. Highs 25 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 20 to 38. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 7 to 27.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 40. Lows

8 to 28.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 41.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Lows 10 to 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 22 to 40.

Lows 12 to 32.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 41. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 18 39 22 41 / 90 10 30 80

$$

CAZ331-031200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow and rain likely after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times until early morning. Snow

accumulation up to 12 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of snow and rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Snow level 6200 feet. Highs 32 to 42. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6700 feet. Near

steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

17 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 43. Lows

17 to 31.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 20 to 34. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 43. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow

likely and chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 32 to 44. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 21 47 22 48 / 90 20 40 70

$$

CAZ332-031200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow early in the evening, then

rain likely late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 46 to 52. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 36 to 42. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 28 38 32 38 / 80 20 40 70

Kernville 32 52 32 51 / 80 10 30 60

Lake Isabella 35 53 35 51 / 80 10 30 60

Weldon 36 52 35 50 / 70 10 30 60

$$

CAZ333-031200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely through the night. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 5200 feet. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 48.

East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. Lows

28 to 38.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 42 to 52.

$$

CAZ334-031200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy late in the night. Rain and

snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 51. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Near steady temperature around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 35 46 38 46 / 80 10 50 70

Tehachapi 31 48 34 46 / 80 10 50 70

Twin Oaks 36 49 37 46 / 70 10 40 70

$$

CAZ335-031200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Rain

and snow likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. No snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

45 to 51. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 45 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs 46 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 36 52 40 52 / 70 10 50 70

$$

CAZ336-031200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Mostly clear late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 65 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

44 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Light snow accumulations. Highs 44 to

54. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 43. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 47 37 47 / 70 10 60 80

Frazier Park 27 49 30 48 / 80 10 60 80

$$

CAZ337-031200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly clear. Slight

chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the

late evening and early morning. Slight chance of rain late in the

night. Lows 33 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 34 to 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 36 56 37 50 / 50 0 20 50

Ridgecrest 35 57 35 52 / 50 0 20 50

$$

CAZ338-031200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then clearing. Rain

and snow likely in the evening. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 39 55 40 49 / 60 10 40 70

$$

CAZ339-031200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Mon Jan 2 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the

late evening and early morning. Slight chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of rain. Lows 33 to 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 53 44 48 / 50 0 20 60

California City 39 57 37 51 / 50 0 30 60

Edwards AFB 39 57 37 52 / 50 0 30 60

Rosamond 39 57 37 51 / 60 10 40 70

$$

