CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, December 26, 2022

_____

887 FPUS56 KHNX 270701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-271200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Rain late in the night. Near steady temperature around 50. South

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Cloudy with chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 49 55 46 54 / 100 100 70 10

$$

CAZ301-271200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain in the evening, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 45 55 43 55 / 90 100 80 10

$$

CAZ302-271200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Rain late in the night. Patchy dense fog late in the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 44 55 42 54 / 90 100 80 10

Merced 43 55 43 55 / 90 100 90 10

Chowchilla 43 55 43 54 / 80 100 90 10

Madera 43 55 43 54 / 80 100 90 10

Firebaugh 42 55 42 55 / 80 100 80 10

Mendota 43 55 42 55 / 70 100 80 10

$$

CAZ303-271200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning.

Rain late in the night. Patchy dense fog late in the night. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the evening, then areas of

fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 45 55 42 54 / 90 100 90 10

Le Grand 45 55 43 54 / 90 100 90 10

$$

CAZ304-271200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening.

Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 56 43 55 / 50 90 80 10

Avenal 47 56 45 55 / 50 100 90 10

$$

CAZ305-271200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening.

Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Areas of fog in the morning. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower

40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 43 54 43 56 / 50 100 90 10

Five Points 42 54 43 55 / 70 100 90 10

NAS Lemoore 41 53 43 55 / 50 100 90 10

Kettleman City 44 55 45 56 / 40 100 90 10

$$

CAZ306-271200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain likely late in

the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 53 44 54 / 70 100 90 10

Kingsburg 40 53 43 54 / 50 100 90 10

Sanger 43 55 43 54 / 70 100 90 10

Kerman 41 54 43 54 / 80 100 90 10

Caruthers 40 53 43 54 / 70 100 90 10

$$

CAZ307-271200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the late evening and

early morning. Rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 55 45 54 / 80 100 90 10

Fresno 46 55 45 54 / 80 100 90 10

$$

CAZ308-271200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Merced 43 55 43 55 / 90 100 90 10

Chowchilla 43 55 43 54 / 80 100 90 10

Madera 43 55 43 54 / 80 100 90 10

$$

CAZ309-271200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 41 55 43 55 / 20 100 90 20

Buttonwillow 41 54 43 54 / 20 100 90 20

$$

CAZ310-271200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 38 53 43 55 / 20 100 90 20

Allensworth 39 54 43 55 / 20 100 90 20

Wasco 41 53 43 54 / 10 100 90 20

Delano 41 55 44 54 / 10 100 90 20

McFarland 42 55 44 54 / 10 100 90 20

Shafter 42 54 45 54 / 10 100 90 20

$$

CAZ311-271200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late in the evening. Slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. A

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 40 53 43 55 / 50 100 90 10

Hanford 39 55 45 55 / 40 100 90 10

Corcoran 38 54 43 55 / 20 100 90 10

$$

CAZ312-271200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Slight

chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 40.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 42 55 43 53 / 70 100 90 10

Dinuba 42 55 43 53 / 60 100 100 10

Visalia 41 54 44 54 / 30 100 100 10

Exeter 45 57 44 53 / 30 100 100 20

Tulare 42 54 44 54 / 20 100 100 10

Lindsay 45 57 44 53 / 20 100 100 20

Porterville 47 58 46 53 / 20 100 90 20

$$

CAZ313-271200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 58 47 53 / 20 100 90 20

$$

CAZ314-271200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 47 55 48 53 / 10 100 90 20

$$

CAZ315-271200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 44 56 45 53 / 10 100 90 20

$$

CAZ316-271200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in

the lower 50s. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 48 57 45 53 / 10 90 90 20

Lamont 45 55 46 53 / 10 90 90 20

Mettler 46 57 44 52 / 10 90 100 20

$$

CAZ317-271200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after

midnight, then rain late in the night. Widespread dense fog late

in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 42 52 38 49 / 100 100 90 10

$$

CAZ318-271200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after

midnight. Widespread dense fog late in the night. Lows 38 to 44.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 53. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 32 to 38. South

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 47.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 37 to 47. Highs 45 to 51. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 42 to 50. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 55 30 51 / 90 100 100 10

Bass Lake 36 50 32 46 / 100 100 100 10

$$

CAZ319-271200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature

around 50. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 50. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night.

Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 48 55 44 52 / 80 100 90 10

Three Rivers 46 61 40 52 / 40 100 100 20

Springville 42 55 39 46 / 20 100 100 20

Tule River Reservation 50 59 45 51 / 20 100 100 20

$$

CAZ320-271200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of

rain after midnight, then rain late in the night. Lows 39 to 49.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 34 to 44.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to

48. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 41 to 49.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 36 to

50. Highs 45 to 53. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 33 to 43. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 47 53 41 47 / 80 100 100 10

$$

CAZ321-271200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain late in the

night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CAZ322-271200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain late in the night. Lows 42 to 48. East winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Highs 50 to 56. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 37 to 43. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs 46 to 52. Lows 44 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 48 to 54. Lows 37 to 43. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy with chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

41 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 37 48 33 40 / 30 90 90 30

$$

CAZ323-271200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of snow and rain late in the evening. Snow and

rain after midnight. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Widespread

dense freezing fog and dense fog late in the night. Precipitation

may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 9 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Lows 24 to 36.

South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 20 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 31 to 41. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 46 inches. Lows 11 to 25. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 35. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Near steady

temperature around 20. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Lows 24 to 36.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 13 to 27. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 23 to 37. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 20 40 4 31 / 90 100 90 20

Wawona 34 48 28 43 / 100 100 100 10

Hetch Hetchy 41 49 32 45 / 100 100 100 10

$$

CAZ324-271200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM PST TUESDAY THROUGH TUESDAY

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight.

Widespread dense fog late in the night. Rain may be heavy at

times late in the night. Lows 35 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 42 to 48. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation

up to 8 inches. Lows 26 to 34. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain likely

and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs

38 to 44. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Highs

42 to 49. Lows 37 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows

28 to 36. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 39 to 45. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 25 to 33.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 50 28 45 / 100 100 100 10

$$

CAZ325-271200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times late in the night. Lows

37 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Rain may be heavy

at times in the morning. Highs 42 to 50. South winds up to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through

the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 29 to 37. Southwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning.

Highs 37 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations. Highs 39 to 45. Lows 34 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 39 to 45.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy

at times in the evening. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 30 to

38. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the

morning. Highs 38 to 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

$$

CAZ326-271200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain and snow late in the evening. Snow and

rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 7600 feet.

Lows 24 to 34. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain. Patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Patchy fog in the evening. Snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 16 inches. Total snow

accumulation 2 to 43 inches. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 33. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around

18. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 39.

Lows 24 to 34. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

in the evening. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 13 to 25. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning.

Highs 21 to 35. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 22 to 34. Chance of snow 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 36 20 28 / 80 90 80 20

$$

CAZ327-271200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of snow late in the evening. Snow and

rain likely after midnight, then snow and rain late in the night.

Precipitation may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Lows 23 to 33.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy fog. Precipitation may be heavy

at times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level above

8000 feet. Highs 33 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Lows 14 to 26. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

24 to 34. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 20. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 36. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain with

snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 16 to 26. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 26 to 36.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 24.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 25 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 36 22 30 / 90 100 100 20

Shaver Lake 32 43 28 38 / 90 100 100 20

Lake Wishon 31 41 25 35 / 80 100 90 20

$$

CAZ328-271200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after

midnight. Snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at

times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows

20 to 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow and rain.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

20 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 28 to 38. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the evening, then

chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 15 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

40 inches. Lows 8 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 15 to 29. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 13. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Lows 15 to 27.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Lows

20 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 9 to 21. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 17 to 31.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 17 to 31. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 53 30 44 / 70 90 90 20

$$

CAZ329-271200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the

evening. Chance of rain and snow after midnight, then rain and

snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in

the night. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 29 to 41. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Highs 37 to

47. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then

chance of snow and rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

14 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level

6400 feet. Lows 22 to 36. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 28 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 32 to 46. Lows 27 to 39. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 23 to 35. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with chance of snow. Highs 29 to

41. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs 30 to 42. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 36 44 29 36 / 70 100 100 20

$$

CAZ330-271200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Rain likely and chance of snow late in the night. Snow

may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to

5 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Lows 20 to 36. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain and snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

22 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 30 to 44. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 44 inches. Snow level 6600 feet. Lows

9 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Snow

may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 18 to 34. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 38. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Not as cold. Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 42. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Highs 25 to 41. Lows 11 to 29. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 19 to 35.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 26.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow

may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 42 22 35 / 60 100 90 30

$$

CAZ331-271200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of

rain late in the night. Lows 29 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain with snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Highs 38 to 48. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

likely and chance of snow after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

15 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 35 inches. Snow level

6900 feet. Lows 20 to 36. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

28 to 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow after midnight.

Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Highs 31 to 41. Lows 23 to 37.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 36 to 46.

Lows 28 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 21 to 35. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Highs 29 to 39.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

30 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 29 52 25 43 / 30 90 90 30

$$

CAZ332-271200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 37 to 43. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 40 45 32 35 / 10 90 90 30

Kernville 42 58 38 50 / 10 90 90 30

Lake Isabella 45 58 40 50 / 10 90 90 30

Weldon 46 58 41 50 / 10 90 80 20

$$

CAZ333-271200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.

Lows 32 to 42. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow may

be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows 33 to 43. Highs 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

and chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

37 to 47.

$$

CAZ334-271200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 56. West

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 35 to 43. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Near steady temperature around

40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

46 to 54. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Moderate snow accumulations.

Highs 47 to 55. Lows 36 to 42. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Highs

40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 45 51 39 41 / 10 90 90 20

Tehachapi 43 54 37 44 / 10 90 90 30

Twin Oaks 47 54 43 46 / 10 90 90 20

$$

CAZ335-271200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 49 to 55. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

43 to 49. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 48 58 41 49 / 10 90 100 20

$$

CAZ336-271200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain in the evening. Patchy fog through

the night. Lows 35 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 35 to 45. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50.

Lows 31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 44 53 37 42 / 10 90 100 20

Frazier Park 40 55 32 45 / 10 90 100 20

$$

CAZ337-271200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 45 64 46 57 / 10 60 70 20

Ridgecrest 41 66 44 59 / 10 60 70 20

$$

CAZ338-271200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late in the

evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. West winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 44 to 54. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

44 to 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 39 to 45. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 52. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 62 45 52 / 0 80 90 20

$$

CAZ339-271200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Mon Dec 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 48 60 48 52 / 0 80 70 20

California City 41 63 45 54 / 0 90 80 20

Edwards AFB 40 63 45 55 / 0 70 90 20

Rosamond 43 63 43 54 / 0 80 90 20

$$

