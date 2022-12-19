CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-191200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze through the night. Areas of dense

fog after midnight, then widespread dense fog late in the night.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and patchy dense fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze in the evening. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs 51 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 62.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 37 51 43 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-191200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through the night.

Widespread dense fog and patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 32 51 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-191200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze and patchy frost

through the night. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Haze through the day.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze,

patchy fog and frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 51 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 31 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 53 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 30 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 31 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-191200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze and patchy frost

through the night. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 31 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 32 53 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-191200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through the night.

Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows around

40. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 34 56 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 36 55 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-191200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Haze through the

night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

and frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 32 54 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 31 54 36 59 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 31 54 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 34 53 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-191200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Haze through

the night. Widespread dense fog, dense freezing fog and areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread dense fog, dense freezing fog

and patchy frost in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze with possible frost and fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 31 53 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 31 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 30 55 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 31 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 30 53 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-191200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze and patchy frost

through the night. Widespread dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Light winds becoming southeast up to 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Haze

through the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 34 55 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 34 54 39 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-191200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze with pockets of fog and frost in the

morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs 53 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 31 51 37 56 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 31 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 32 53 37 57 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 32 53 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-191200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Haze through the

night. Widespread dense fog, dense freezing fog and areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense freezing fog, areas of

dense fog and frost in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs

in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

and frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 28 55 35 59 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 29 56 34 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-191200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Haze through the

night. Widespread dense fog, dense freezing fog and areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Widespread

dense freezing fog, areas of fog and frost in the morning. Haze

through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

and frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 29 53 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 29 54 33 58 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 29 54 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 30 54 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 29 54 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 30 55 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-191200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze and patchy frost

through the night. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing fog

after midnight. Lows around 30. East winds up to 5 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and dense freezing

fog in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze with

possible frost and fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 31 54 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 31 54 34 58 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 31 54 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-191200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Haze and widespread dense fog through the night. Patchy

frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and patchy frost in

the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze and patchy fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze and

patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and patchy fog through the

night. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows around 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 30 54 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 31 54 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 31 54 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 31 56 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 31 54 35 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 31 56 37 59 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 34 56 39 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-191200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through

the night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows around 40. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 37 55 43 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-191200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog and frost in the evening. Haze through the

night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 34 to

40. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze, patchy fog and frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to

46. Highs in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 34 56 40 59 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-191200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through

the night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog and frost in the

morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 31 55 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-191200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through

the night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 36 to 42. South winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 35 to

41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

47. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 56 39 60 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 32 56 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 33 56 38 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-191200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog in the evening. Haze

through the night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost

in the morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Haze in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 34 51 40 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-191200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost until early morning. Haze

through the night. Widespread frost and dense fog late in the

night. Lows 30 to 36. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and widespread dense fog in the

morning. Highs 47 to 53. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows 35 to 41. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

48 to 56. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 26 56 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 28 51 33 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-191200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog in the evening. Haze through

the night. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and areas of frost in the

morning. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 36 54 42 58 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 35 59 40 60 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 32 53 37 54 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 39 58 44 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-191200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost early in the evening.

Haze through the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 47 to 55. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

47 to 55. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

39 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

54 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 56 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 37 51 43 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-191200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Widespread dense

fog late in the night. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Haze in the

morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ322-191200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost until early morning. Haze

in the late evening and overnight. Widespread dense fog late in

the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

53. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 53.

Lows 36 to 42.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows

38 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

48. Highs 54 to 60.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 28 48 32 48 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-191200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 25. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 30 to 42.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 28 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48.

Lows 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Highs

38 to 52.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37.

Highs 39 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 6 40 10 39 / 0 0 10 10

Wawona 26 50 32 51 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 31 53 36 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-191200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Haze after midnight. Lows 27 to 33. East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 43 to 51. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 58.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs

53 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45.

Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 27 53 32 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-191200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 27 to 35. North winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 46 to 52.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Haze. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 53. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 55.

Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

Highs 57 to 63.

CAZ326-191200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 19.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 42. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 27 to 41. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 45.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

37 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 18 37 22 37 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-191200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 43. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 29. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

32 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

23 to 33.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to

36. Highs 42 to 52.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 21 38 25 37 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 24 44 30 45 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 23 44 28 44 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-191200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 14. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 24 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 19.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

23 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 20.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 26 to 40.

Lows 16 to 28.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 44. Lows

17 to 29.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to

32. Highs 31 to 47.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 26 54 31 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-191200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost early in the evening.

Haze late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 37 to 49. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

37 to 49. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 51.

Lows 27 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

29 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to

46. Highs 46 to 58.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 26 43 31 43 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-191200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Near steady temperature around 19. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 27 to

43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 25 to

43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 29 to 45.

Lows 17 to 35.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 48. Lows

18 to 36.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to

39. Highs 34 to 50.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 20 44 25 43 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-191200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 36 to

46. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49.

Lows 25 to 37.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 53. Lows

27 to 39.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to

42. Highs 44 to 56.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 19 52 23 52 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-191200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 54 to

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

37 to 43.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 62 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 29 44 32 43 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 30 58 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 31 58 37 60 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 32 57 37 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-191200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower

30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 44 to

54. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

46. Highs 52 to 64.

CAZ334-191200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 46 to

54. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 31 to 39. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 63.

Lows 36 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 32 50 36 49 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 26 52 29 53 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 33 54 37 55 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-191200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

55. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 56.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 63.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 34 54 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-191200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. West winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

55. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55.

Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 63.

Lows 36 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 32 50 35 50 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 24 53 28 53 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-191200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows around

40. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 31 54 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 27 55 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-191200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

57. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 58.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60.

Lows 36 to 42.

.FRIDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 65.

Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 29 53 33 57 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-191200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1100 PM PST Sun Dec 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost late in the night. Lows 23 to

31. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

28 to 36. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows 29 to 37.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in

the morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs around 60.

Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to

40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 36 51 40 53 / 0 0 0 0

California City 25 53 29 57 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 23 53 28 58 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 24 54 30 59 / 0 0 0 0

