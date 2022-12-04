CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 3, 2022 _____ 436 FPUS56 KHNX 040701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday. CAZ300-041200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain early in the evening. Rain likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 52 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs 47 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 51. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 46 to 52. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 49 59 48 57 \/ 90 20 20 30 $$ CAZ301-041200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 46 61 44 59 \/ 90 30 20 30 $$ CAZ302-041200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain showers in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 46 61 41 58 \/ 90 40 20 30 Merced 49 61 42 59 \/ 90 40 20 30 Chowchilla 49 61 42 58 \/ 100 40 20 20 Madera 49 61 43 58 \/ 100 40 20 20 Firebaugh 48 61 41 59 \/ 90 30 10 20 Mendota 49 62 42 59 \/ 90 30 10 20 $$ CAZ303-041200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 49 60 42 58 \/ 100 50 20 30 Le Grand 49 60 42 57 \/ 100 60 20 30 $$ CAZ304-041200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain early in the evening. Rain likely in the late evening and early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Lows around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 48 61 43 58 \/ 90 20 10 10 Avenal 52 62 46 59 \/ 80 20 10 10 $$ CAZ305-041200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain early in the evening. Rain likely in the late evening and early morning, then chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 50 64 43 60 \/ 90 20 10 10 Five Points 49 64 42 60 \/ 90 20 10 10 NAS Lemoore 49 64 42 60 \/ 90 30 20 10 Kettleman City 53 64 45 60 \/ 80 30 10 10 $$ CAZ306-041200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast up to 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 51 63 43 58 \/ 90 40 20 20 Kingsburg 50 63 42 59 \/ 90 40 20 20 Sanger 51 62 42 58 \/ 100 50 20 20 Kerman 48 62 41 59 \/ 90 30 20 20 Caruthers 49 63 42 59 \/ 90 30 20 20 $$ CAZ307-041200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 54 62 46 58 \/ 100 50 20 20 Fresno 53 62 45 59 \/ 100 40 20 20 $$ CAZ308-041200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog early in the evening. Patchy fog late in the night. Chance of rain in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 55 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 47 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 47 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 46 61 41 58 \/ 90 40 20 30 Merced 49 61 42 59 \/ 90 40 20 30 Chowchilla 49 61 42 58 \/ 100 40 20 20 Madera 49 61 43 58 \/ 100 40 20 20 $$ CAZ309-041200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then rain likely late in the night. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 49 65 41 60 \/ 70 30 20 10 Buttonwillow 49 64 40 59 \/ 70 40 20 10 $$ CAZ310-041200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Lows around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 50 64 42 59 \/ 70 40 20 10 Allensworth 51 64 42 59 \/ 70 40 20 10 Wasco 51 63 42 59 \/ 70 50 20 10 Delano 51 64 43 59 \/ 80 50 20 10 McFarland 51 63 43 59 \/ 70 50 20 10 Shafter 51 63 43 58 \/ 70 50 20 10 $$ CAZ311-041200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain likely in the evening. Rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 50 64 42 60 \/ 90 30 20 10 Hanford 50 64 43 60 \/ 90 40 20 20 Corcoran 50 64 42 60 \/ 80 40 20 10 $$ CAZ312-041200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 51 62 42 58 \/ 100 50 20 20 Dinuba 50 62 42 57 \/ 100 50 20 20 Visalia 50 63 43 59 \/ 90 50 20 10 Exeter 51 63 42 57 \/ 90 60 20 10 Tulare 51 64 44 59 \/ 90 50 20 10 Lindsay 51 63 43 57 \/ 90 60 20 10 Porterville 53 63 45 57 \/ 80 60 20 10 $$ CAZ313-041200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 55 61 47 56 \/ 70 60 20 10 $$ CAZ314-041200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows 33 to 39. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 54 62 48 57 \/ 70 60 20 10 $$ CAZ315-041200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 51 62 44 57 \/ 80 50 20 10 $$ CAZ316-041200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with chance of rain late in the night. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 51 61 45 56 \/ 50 60 20 10 Lamont 51 61 45 57 \/ 60 60 20 10 Mettler 50 60 43 56 \/ 50 60 20 10 $$ CAZ317-041200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms until early morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 45 51 40 50 \/ 100 80 30 30 $$ CAZ318-041200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Locally heavy rainfall possible early in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows 33 to 41. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs 43 to 51. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 41 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 27 to 35. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 39 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 37 56 31 54 \/ 100 70 20 20 Bass Lake 38 48 32 46 \/ 100 70 30 20 $$ CAZ319-041200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 53 59 45 56 \/ 100 50 20 20 Three Rivers 47 61 40 56 \/ 90 60 20 10 Springville 46 56 39 50 \/ 80 70 20 10 Tule River Reservation 53 60 46 54 \/ 80 70 20 10 $$ CAZ320-041200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Locally heavy rainfall possible late in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 34 to 44. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 49. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. Highs 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 50 53 43 49 \/ 100 60 30 20 $$ CAZ321-041200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Patchy fog late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperature around 50. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ322-041200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning, then rain late in the night. Patchy fog in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50. Lows 29 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 38 47 30 43 \/ 80 80 20 20 $$ CAZ323-041200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain early in the evening, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of freezing fog through the night. Areas of fog after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 21. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 34. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 21. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 21 to 35. Lows 6 to 20. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 21 to 35. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of snow after midnight. Near steady temperature around 17. Chance of snow 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 33. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 21. Highs 21 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 17 38 9 32 \/ 100 70 40 30 Wawona 36 47 29 45 \/ 100 70 30 30 Hetch Hetchy 40 48 35 46 \/ 100 80 40 40 $$ CAZ324-041200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 28 to 36. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. East winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 43. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 21 to 29. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 23 to 31. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. Highs 37 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 36 50 29 48 \/ 100 80 30 30 $$ CAZ325-041200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain early in the evening, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Patchy fog through the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times until early morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows 30 to 38. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 37 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 25 to 33. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 35 to 43. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 30. Highs 37 to 45. $$ CAZ326-041200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Snow and rain early in the evening, then snow showers, rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog and freezing fog until early morning. Patchy fog late in the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 32 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 34. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 18 to 32. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 19 to 33. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 19 to 33. Lows 8 to 20. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 31. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 20 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 30 34 21 29 \/ 90 60 30 30 $$ CAZ327-041200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Areas of fog and freezing fog until early morning. Patchy fog late in the night. Snow in the evening. Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow showers after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 29 to 39. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. South winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 33. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. Highs 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 25 to 35. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 18. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 22 to 32. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 24 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 30 35 23 31 \/ 100 70 30 30 Shaver Lake 35 42 28 38 \/ 100 70 20 20 Lake Wishon 33 40 24 37 \/ 100 70 20 20 $$ CAZ328-041200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow with rain likely early in the evening, then snow in the late evening and overnight. Areas of fog early in the evening. Areas of freezing fog until early morning. Patchy fog late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 25 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 48 inches. Highs 23 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 31. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 13 to 27. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 14. Highs 14 to 28. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. Highs 15 to 29. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 11. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 28. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Highs 16 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 38 52 29 48 \/ 90 80 20 20 $$ CAZ329-041200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Patchy fog through the night. Rain and snow in the evening. Rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain, slight chance of thunderstorms and snow in the morning, then partly sunny with slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 35 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs 30 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 27 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29. Highs 29 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 30. Highs 30 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 27 to 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29. Highs 30 to 42. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 36 42 30 37 \/ 100 70 20 20 $$ CAZ330-041200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Areas of freezing fog until early morning. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of snow and rain early in the evening. Snow and rain likely late in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 35 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 25 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 19 to 37. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 25. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 16 to 34. Chance of snow 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 23. Highs 16 to 34. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 25. Highs 19 to 37. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 35. Lows 4 to 22. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 29 41 21 38 \/ 90 80 20 20 $$ CAZ331-041200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 35 to 47. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 27 to 39. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 30. Highs 28 to 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 30. Highs 30 to 42. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 41. Lows 13 to 27. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 29 51 22 46 \/ 70 70 20 10 $$ CAZ332-041200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 35. Highs 45 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 41 42 34 36 \/ 70 60 20 10 Kernville 43 58 37 53 \/ 60 60 20 10 Lake Isabella 46 58 40 52 \/ 60 50 20 10 Weldon 46 58 40 53 \/ 50 50 10 10 $$ CAZ333-041200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 25 to 35. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 35 to 46. $$ CAZ334-041200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Cloudy with chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Near steady temperature around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 47. Lows 28 to 36. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 46 49 39 41 \/ 30 50 20 10 Tehachapi 40 52 35 45 \/ 30 50 20 10 Twin Oaks 46 53 41 47 \/ 40 50 20 10 $$ CAZ335-041200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain late in the night. Areas of fog early in the evening. Patchy fog late in the night. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature around 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 39 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 49 56 43 51 \/ 60 60 20 10 $$ CAZ336-041200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 28 to 38. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 39. Highs 38 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 43 49 35 42 \/ 50 70 20 10 Frazier Park 36 53 29 46 \/ 50 70 20 10 $$ CAZ337-041200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning. Highs 60 to 66. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 56. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 46 64 41 58 \/ 20 30 10 Ridgecrest 43 66 38 59 \/ 20 20 $$ CAZ338-041200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 43 to 53. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 41 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 46 61 43 54 \/ 30 30 10 10 $$ CAZ339-041200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Sat Dec 3 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 50 59 45 54 \/ 20 20 California City 43 63 41 56 \/ 20 30 10 Edwards AFB 42 62 42 57 \/ 20 20 10 Rosamond 43 61 40 57 \/ 30 30 10 10 $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather