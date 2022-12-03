CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, December 2, 2022 _____ 486 FPUS56 KHNX 030701 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1100 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday. CAZ300-031200- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Rain likely. Highs 52 to 58. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 59. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs 47 to 53. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs 47 to 53. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 44 56 50 58 \/ 70 90 70 50 $$ CAZ301-031200- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 40 56 47 61 \/ 80 90 80 60 $$ CAZ302-031200- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 37 57 47 60 \/ 60 90 90 70 Merced 40 58 48 61 \/ 70 90 90 70 Chowchilla 40 57 47 61 \/ 80 90 90 70 Madera 40 57 49 61 \/ 80 80 90 70 Firebaugh 39 57 47 62 \/ 80 80 90 60 Mendota 40 57 47 62 \/ 80 80 90 50 $$ CAZ303-031200- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 39 57 47 60 \/ 70 90 90 70 Le Grand 40 57 48 61 \/ 70 90 90 70 $$ CAZ304-031200- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 43 59 49 61 \/ 90 90 90 50 Avenal 46 59 53 61 \/ 90 90 90 50 $$ CAZ305-031200- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 44 58 49 63 \/ 90 90 90 50 Five Points 42 57 48 63 \/ 80 80 90 50 NAS Lemoore 42 58 48 63 \/ 90 80 90 60 Kettleman City 46 59 52 63 \/ 90 80 90 50 $$ CAZ306-031200- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Lows around 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 42 58 50 62 \/ 80 80 90 70 Kingsburg 41 58 48 62 \/ 80 80 90 70 Sanger 41 58 50 61 \/ 80 80 90 80 Kerman 40 57 47 62 \/ 80 80 90 60 Caruthers 41 58 47 63 \/ 80 80 90 70 $$ CAZ307-031200- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 45 58 53 61 \/ 80 90 90 80 Fresno 44 59 52 62 \/ 80 90 90 80 $$ CAZ308-031200- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. South winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 48 to 54. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 37 57 47 60 \/ 60 90 90 70 Merced 40 58 48 61 \/ 70 90 90 70 Chowchilla 40 57 47 61 \/ 80 90 90 70 Madera 40 57 49 61 \/ 80 80 90 70 $$ CAZ309-031200- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely late in the evening. Rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 43 62 48 64 \/ 80 70 80 60 Buttonwillow 43 64 47 63 \/ 90 60 70 60 $$ CAZ310-031200- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming light. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 42 61 48 63 \/ 80 70 80 70 Allensworth 44 61 49 63 \/ 80 70 80 70 Wasco 45 63 49 62 \/ 80 60 70 70 Delano 45 62 50 63 \/ 80 70 80 70 McFarland 45 63 50 62 \/ 80 60 70 70 Shafter 46 64 50 62 \/ 80 60 70 60 $$ CAZ311-031200- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 42 59 48 63 \/ 80 80 90 60 Hanford 42 59 50 63 \/ 80 80 90 70 Corcoran 42 59 49 63 \/ 80 70 90 60 $$ CAZ312-031200- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight, then rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 41 58 49 61 \/ 80 80 90 80 Dinuba 41 59 48 61 \/ 80 80 90 80 Visalia 43 59 50 62 \/ 80 80 90 70 Exeter 42 60 50 61 \/ 80 80 90 80 Tulare 43 60 50 63 \/ 80 80 90 70 Lindsay 43 61 50 61 \/ 80 80 90 80 Porterville 46 62 52 61 \/ 80 80 80 70 $$ CAZ313-031200- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around 60. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 50 65 55 61 \/ 80 60 70 70 $$ CAZ314-031200- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. North winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 49 to 55. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows 40 to 46. .TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows 33 to 39. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 50 65 53 61 \/ 80 60 70 70 $$ CAZ315-031200- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 45 62 50 61 \/ 80 70 80 70 $$ CAZ316-031200- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 47 to 53. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs around 60. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 47 69 50 62 \/ 70 50 70 70 Lamont 47 67 50 61 \/ 70 50 70 70 Mettler 45 66 49 61 \/ 70 40 70 70 $$ CAZ317-031200- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 39 52 46 51 \/ 60 100 100 80 $$ CAZ318-031200- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows 33 to 41. Southeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 28 to 36. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34. Highs 41 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows 27 to 35. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 30 54 37 55 \/ 80 90 100 90 Bass Lake 31 49 38 48 \/ 80 90 90 90 $$ CAZ319-031200- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 61. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 57. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 45 57 52 58 \/ 80 90 90 80 Three Rivers 41 59 47 60 \/ 70 90 90 80 Springville 40 55 45 54 \/ 80 80 80 70 Tule River Reservation 47 59 53 58 \/ 80 80 70 70 $$ CAZ320-031200- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 46 to 56. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. East winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of snow. Lows 29 to 41. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 39 to 49. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 38. Highs 39 to 49. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 28 to 38. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 44 51 50 52 \/ 80 90 90 80 $$ CAZ321-031200- South End Sierra Foothills- 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ322-031200- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. East winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. North winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 49. Lows 34 to 40. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 39 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows 30 to 36. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 34 46 38 47 \/ 80 90 80 80 $$ CAZ323-031200- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Chance of snow and rain late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 14 to 28. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 7400 feet. Highs 29 to 41. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 14 to 28. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 21 to 35. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 22. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 20 to 34. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 20. Highs 21 to 35. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 8 to 22. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 34. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 9 39 18 37 \/ 50 90 90 90 Wawona 28 47 35 47 \/ 70 100 100 90 Hetch Hetchy 32 50 40 49 \/ 30 90 90 90 $$ CAZ324-031200- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Chance of rain and snow late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 40 to 48. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows 28 to 36. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 36 to 44. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 29. Highs 37 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 29. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 45. Lows 23 to 31. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 29 51 36 50 \/ 60 100 90 90 $$ CAZ325-031200- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow after midnight. Rain and snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain. Total snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Highs 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain likely and chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows 30 to 38. South winds up to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 25 to 33. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 37 to 45. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 32. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 38 to 46. Lows 24 to 32. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 36 to 44. $$ CAZ326-031200- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Snow level 7400 feet. Highs 28 to 38. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows 14 to 26. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 34. Lows 8 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 18 to 32. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 19 to 33. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 18. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 20 to 34. Lows 7 to 19. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 18 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 21 35 30 34 \/ 60 80 90 80 $$ CAZ327-031200- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow late in the evening. Chance of snow after midnight, then snow and rain likely late in the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 23 inches. Snow level 7600 feet. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and rain showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 14 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers and rain showers in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 7100 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows 14 to 26. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 9 to 21. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 22 to 34. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. Highs 24 to 34. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 35. Lows 9 to 21. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 33. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 24 34 31 33 \/ 80 90 90 90 Shaver Lake 29 41 35 41 \/ 80 90 90 90 Lake Wishon 26 40 32 40 \/ 80 90 90 80 $$ CAZ328-031200- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Highs 24 to 36. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with snow in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 35. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 17 to 31. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 4 to 16. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 13 to 27. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 15. Highs 14 to 28. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 11. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 14 to 30. Lows 4 to 16. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 31 51 37 52 \/ 80 90 80 80 $$ CAZ329-031200- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 6400 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 21 inches. Highs 35 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and snow in the evening, then rain showers and snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 7400 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35. South winds up to 5 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 43. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow. Lows 17 to 31. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 27 to 41. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 30. Highs 29 to 41. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 29. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 16 to 30. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 29 41 36 41 \/ 80 90 90 80 $$ CAZ330-031200- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain after midnight, then snow and rain likely late in the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Lows 13 to 31. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then snow likely and rain in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 25 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Highs 26 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with snow and rain in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 7500 feet. Highs 23 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 9 to 29. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 37. .MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 5 to 25. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 34. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 23. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 35. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 5 to 23. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 17 to 37. Lows 4 to 24. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 23 41 29 41 \/ 80 90 90 80 $$ CAZ331-031200- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY... .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late evening and early morning. Rain and snow likely late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 18 inches. Snow level 7900 feet. Highs 35 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely and chance of snow in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 7800 feet. Highs 34 to 46. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 31 to 43. Lows 16 to 32. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 14 to 30. Chance of snow 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 29. Highs 30 to 42. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 28. Highs 28 to 40. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 25 49 29 50 \/ 80 80 70 70 $$ CAZ332-031200- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 48 to 54. Lows 33 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 46 to 52. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 48 to 54. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Highs 45 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 37 43 41 41 \/ 80 80 70 70 Kernville 40 57 43 58 \/ 80 80 60 60 Lake Isabella 45 59 46 58 \/ 70 70 60 60 Weldon 45 59 46 58 \/ 70 60 60 60 $$ CAZ333-031200- Piute Walker Basin- 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the evening. Rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 48. Lows 29 to 39. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 47. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 46. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 38 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 36 to 46. $$ CAZ334-031200- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 48. Lows 33 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to 47. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs 41 to 49. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 43 53 45 49 \/ 70 40 70 70 Tehachapi 40 54 41 51 \/ 60 40 60 60 Twin Oaks 46 57 46 53 \/ 70 40 60 60 $$ CAZ335-031200- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain likely in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 51 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 42 to 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 46 62 49 56 \/ 70 40 70 70 $$ CAZ336-031200- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Rain after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 61. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. West winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Lows 31 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 48. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 41 to 49. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Highs 38 to 48. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 42 50 43 48 \/ 90 50 70 70 Frazier Park 36 53 37 51 \/ 70 40 70 70 $$ CAZ337-031200- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 51 to 57. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 46 59 46 63 \/ 60 40 40 40 Ridgecrest 45 62 43 64 \/ 50 30 30 30 $$ CAZ338-031200- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59. South winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows 35 to 41. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Lows 33 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 42 to 52. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 43 to 53. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 51. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 46 59 46 60 \/ 50 20 50 50 $$ CAZ339-031200- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1101 PM PST Fri Dec 2 2022 .TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 42 to 48. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows 31 to 37. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 34. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 49 57 50 58 \/ 50 20 40 40 California City 45 61 44 62 \/ 50 20 40 40 Edwards AFB 43 62 42 62 \/ 40 20 40 40 Rosamond 43 62 43 62 \/ 50 20 50 50 $$