Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-251200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 56. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 69 47 65 /

CAZ301-251200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 39 to 45.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 38 to 44.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 40 68 40 65 /

CAZ302-251200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the mid

30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 67 36 64 /

Merced 37 69 37 65 /

Chowchilla 36 67 36 64 /

Madera 37 67 36 64 /

Firebaugh 36 68 36 65 /

Mendota 37 68 37 65 /

CAZ303-251200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows around 40.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper

60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

evening. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 37 67 36 64 /

Le Grand 37 67 37 64 /

CAZ304-251200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 72 44 67 /

Avenal 47 70 47 66 /

CAZ305-251200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 36 to 42.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 36 to 42.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 39 70 40 67 /

Five Points 37 70 37 66 /

NAS Lemoore 37 69 36 66 /

Kettleman City 42 70 42 67 /

CAZ306-251200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in

the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 37 68 37 64 /

Kingsburg 36 68 35 64 /

Sanger 38 68 37 64 /

Kerman 34 67 35 64 /

Caruthers 35 68 35 64 /

CAZ307-251200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 37 to 43.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 42 68 41 65 /

Fresno 42 68 41 65 /

CAZ308-251200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 44 to 50.

South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 65 to 71. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 66. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 55. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 36 67 36 64 /

Merced 37 69 37 65 /

Chowchilla 36 67 36 64 /

Madera 37 67 36 64 /

CAZ309-251200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 33 to 39.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 36 70 38 67 /

Buttonwillow 36 70 38 67 /

CAZ310-251200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light winds becoming northwest up to 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

evening, then widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 32 68 34 65 /

Allensworth 33 69 35 66 /

Wasco 34 69 36 66 /

Delano 37 69 38 65 /

McFarland 37 69 39 65 /

Shafter 37 69 39 66 /

CAZ311-251200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of frost

late in the night. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Areas of

frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 35 69 36 66 /

Hanford 34 69 35 67 /

Corcoran 34 69 36 66 /

CAZ312-251200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 37 to 43. East winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 38 68 37 64 /

Dinuba 38 68 37 64 /

Visalia 37 68 36 65 /

Exeter 40 69 40 65 /

Tulare 38 68 38 65 /

Lindsay 40 69 40 66 /

Porterville 43 69 43 66 /

CAZ313-251200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 43 to 49. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 43 to 49.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 69 49 67 /

CAZ314-251200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 39 to 49.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. East winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 39 to 47.

East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

32 to 38. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 45 70 45 66 /

CAZ315-251200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to 46.

East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to

46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 68 41 65 /

CAZ316-251200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows

41 to 51. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs around 70. South

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 42 to 48.

South winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

33 to 39. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 45 71 44 68 /

Lamont 43 71 43 67 /

Mettler 46 70 44 67 /

CAZ317-251200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper

60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the

morning. Areas of frost. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 46 65 44 61 /

CAZ318-251200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 40 to 48. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 59 to 67.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 39 to 47. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 62. Lows

34 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 27 to 35.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 42 to 54. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 35 69 34 65 /

Bass Lake 39 64 37 60 /

CAZ319-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze through the day. Highs in the upper 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows

in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 67 44 64 /

Three Rivers 45 72 45 68 /

Springville 42 65 41 61 /

Tule River Reservation 52 69 49 65 /

CAZ320-251200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 42 to 52.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze. Highs 57 to 67. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows 40 to

50. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 55. Lows

28 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 50 63 48 60 /

CAZ321-251200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze through the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ322-251200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 44 to 50. East winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 59 to 65. East

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 41 to 47. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 61. Lows

36 to 42.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 60 37 56 /

CAZ323-251200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 54. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 37. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

35 to 51. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 19 to 33. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 17 to 31.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

25 to 39. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 9 to 23.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the afternoon and evening. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 14 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42.

Lows 15 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

25 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 17 50 17 46 /

Wawona 37 63 37 59 /

Hetch Hetchy 43 65 42 63 /

CAZ324-251200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. East

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 56 to 64. East

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 61. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. East winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

31 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 42 to 50. Lows

24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 40 to

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 28 to 36.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 36 66 36 64 /

CAZ325-251200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and overnight.

Lows 39 to 47. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 56 to 64.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze. Lows 38 to 46. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

32 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 51. Lows

25 to 33.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52.

Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 50.

CAZ326-251200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 35. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 52. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

34 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 19 to 31. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 47. Lows

18 to 28.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 39. Lows

9 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42.

Lows 16 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 38. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 28 47 29 44 /

CAZ327-251200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 53. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

afternoon and evening. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 19 to 29.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 30 to 40. Lows

12 to 22.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 29 to 37. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 41.

Lows 17 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 49 31 46 /

Shaver Lake 36 56 35 51 /

Lake Wishon 34 55 34 51 /

CAZ328-251200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the upper

20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 34 to 48. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 45. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 16 to 28. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25.

Highs 21 to 35.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 20 to 37. Lows

10 to 22.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

Highs 21 to 35.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 66 39 62 /

CAZ329-251200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 32 to

46. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 60. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 28 to 42. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

evening. Lows 25 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 48. Lows

18 to 32.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Highs 32 to 44. Lows 21 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36.

Highs 33 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 39 54 37 49 /

CAZ330-251200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Haze in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 19 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Highs 36 to 54.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze in the evening. Lows 21 to 39.

North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 35. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 31 to 49. Lows

14 to 32.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 41. Lows

7 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the evening. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Lows 10 to 28.

Highs 26 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 12 to 30.

Highs 23 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 54 30 51 /

CAZ331-251200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Haze after midnight. Lows 28 to

42. Northeast winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 36.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in

the evening. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Lows 17 to 31.

Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 27 64 27 59 /

CAZ332-251200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows 29 to 35. Highs 52 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 39 54 39 50 /

Kernville 39 69 40 67 /

Lake Isabella 41 69 40 67 /

Weldon 42 67 42 67 /

CAZ333-251200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 47. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 51.

Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52.

CAZ334-251200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 42 to 52.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs

37 to 47.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 52.

Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 59 41 55 /

Tehachapi 37 60 35 59 /

Twin Oaks 43 63 41 61 /

CAZ335-251200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 53.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 67 45 64 /

CAZ336-251200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 49. Lows

28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 59 41 56 /

Frazier Park 32 62 34 60 /

CAZ337-251200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 41. Highs

57 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 64 41 67 /

Ridgecrest 35 64 36 67 /

CAZ338-251200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

48 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear.

Lows 32 to 39. Highs 42 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 38 62 39 66 /

CAZ339-251200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Thu Nov 24 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. Northeast winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows 28 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 44 59 45 62 /

California City 34 63 34 67 /

Edwards AFB 30 63 31 67 /

Rosamond 32 64 34 70 /

