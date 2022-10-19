CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 18, 2022

_____

549 FPUS56 KHNX 190601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-191100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 82 to 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 87. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 63 to 71. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Clear. Highs 62 to 73. Lows in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 66 89 67 88 /

$$

CAZ301-191100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 70. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 59 89 59 88 /

$$

CAZ302-191100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 86 54 86 /

Merced 54 89 55 89 /

Chowchilla 53 87 54 87 /

Madera 54 87 56 87 /

Firebaugh 54 88 55 88 /

Mendota 55 89 57 88 /

$$

CAZ303-191100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 53 87 56 86 /

Le Grand 53 87 55 86 /

$$

CAZ304-191100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 61 90 64 90 /

Avenal 65 89 67 90 /

$$

CAZ305-191100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 58 90 61 91 /

Five Points 57 89 58 89 /

NAS Lemoore 57 89 58 89 /

Kettleman City 62 90 64 91 /

$$

CAZ306-191100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 88 58 88 /

Kingsburg 54 88 56 88 /

Sanger 55 88 58 88 /

Kerman 53 87 55 87 /

Caruthers 54 88 56 88 /

$$

CAZ307-191100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 60 88 61 88 /

Fresno 59 88 61 88 /

$$

CAZ308-191100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

67 to 75. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 50. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 53 86 54 86 /

Merced 54 89 55 89 /

Chowchilla 53 87 54 87 /

Madera 54 87 56 87 /

$$

CAZ309-191100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 58 89 61 91 /

Buttonwillow 57 89 60 91 /

$$

CAZ310-191100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 55 87 57 88 /

Allensworth 56 88 58 88 /

Wasco 56 87 59 89 /

Delano 58 87 60 88 /

McFarland 58 87 60 89 /

Shafter 58 88 61 90 /

$$

CAZ311-191100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 89 57 89 /

Hanford 55 90 55 91 /

Corcoran 56 88 58 88 /

$$

CAZ312-191100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 88 57 88 /

Dinuba 55 88 56 88 /

Visalia 55 88 56 89 /

Exeter 58 88 59 88 /

Tulare 58 88 59 88 /

Lindsay 58 87 60 88 /

Porterville 61 88 64 88 /

$$

CAZ313-191100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 65 88 68 90 /

$$

CAZ314-191100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 65. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 68. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 80s.

Lows 56 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 63 88 66 90 /

$$

CAZ315-191100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Sunny in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 59 87 61 88 /

$$

CAZ316-191100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around

50. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 61 89 64 91 /

Lamont 61 89 64 91 /

Mettler 62 88 65 89 /

$$

CAZ317-191100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 61 83 61 82 /

$$

CAZ318-191100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 85. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 62. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 76 to 84. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 66. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 45.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 67. Lows

38 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 49 87 49 86 /

Bass Lake 52 81 51 79 /

$$

CAZ319-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 83 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 69 to 75. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 87 62 88 /

Three Rivers 61 90 62 90 /

Springville 58 84 59 83 /

Tule River Reservation 66 87 68 87 /

$$

CAZ320-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 67. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Northeast winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 66. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows

50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

30 percent chance of rain. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 39 to 49.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 64. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 69. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 66 83 66 83 /

$$

CAZ321-191100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

$$

CAZ322-191100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. East winds up to 5 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 83. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 62 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 52 77 52 75 /

$$

CAZ323-191100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 71. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 49. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 48. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 67. Lows

29 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 37 to 51. Lows 15 to

31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 32 to 48. Lows

17 to 33.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 59. Lows

22 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 64 28 63 /

Wawona 50 81 49 79 /

Hetch Hetchy 57 84 55 82 /

$$

CAZ324-191100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy after

midnight then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 80. Lows

44 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 32 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows

34 to 42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 72. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 46 89 45 87 /

$$

CAZ325-191100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 72 to 80. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows

46 to 54.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 55 to 63. Lows 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 59. Lows

35 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 70. Lows

41 to 49.

$$

CAZ326-191100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 48. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 68. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 51 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 45. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 65. Lows

30 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 50. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening. Lows 18 to 30. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 31. Highs

40 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

42 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 64 41 63 /

$$

CAZ327-191100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 49. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 68. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 48. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 66. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 64. Lows

31 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs 40 to 52. Lows 19 to

31.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 46. Lows

21 to 31.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 57. Lows

27 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 45 65 45 63 /

Shaver Lake 49 72 49 70 /

Lake Wishon 47 71 47 69 /

$$

CAZ328-191100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 31 to 43. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 62. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 42. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 60. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 59. Lows

26 to 36.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. A

40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs 33 to 49. Lows 14 to

24.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 42.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 28. Highs

35 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33. Highs

36 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 54 82 53 80 /

$$

CAZ329-191100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 77. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 58. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 56. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 74. Lows

38 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 48 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

26 to 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 41. Highs

46 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. Highs

50 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 51 69 52 68 /

$$

CAZ330-191100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 52. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 47 to 69. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 52.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 67. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 49. North

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 45 to 65. Lows

25 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

36 to 56. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain

in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to

33. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 47.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 35. Highs

37 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 40. Highs

38 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 41 69 41 67 /

$$

CAZ331-191100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 74. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 59 to 73. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 54. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 72. Lows

35 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 49 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

25 to 39. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 39. Highs

47 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 44. Highs

50 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 41 81 41 80 /

$$

CAZ332-191100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 48.

Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 55 71 56 71 /

Kernville 55 87 55 86 /

Lake Isabella 58 88 58 88 /

Weldon 59 87 59 86 /

$$

CAZ333-191100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48.

Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

$$

CAZ334-191100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81. East winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Highs

54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 57 76 59 76 /

Tehachapi 49 78 49 78 /

Twin Oaks 58 80 59 79 /

$$

CAZ335-191100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. South winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 41 to 47.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 60.

Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 65 85 67 86 /

$$

CAZ336-191100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 64. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 83. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 68. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 85. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 83. Lows

49 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 73.

Lows 38 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 60.

Lows 38 to 50.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 54 71 56 73 /

Frazier Park 45 76 47 78 /

$$

CAZ337-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

83 to 88. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 82.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 87 61 87 /

Ridgecrest 57 89 58 88 /

$$

CAZ338-191100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 59 to 65. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to

76. Lows 44 to 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 65.

Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 60 85 60 84 /

$$

CAZ339-191100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Tue Oct 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows 40 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. Highs in the

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 64 82 64 81 /

California City 56 87 57 86 /

Edwards AFB 53 87 55 86 /

Rosamond 55 87 56 87 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather