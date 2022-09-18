CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 17, 2022

_____

800 FPUS56 KHNX 180601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-181100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 75. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds up to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

69 to 77. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 81. Lows

58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

Highs 78 to 86.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 60 73 65 70 / 20 80 80 80

$$

CAZ301-181100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 57 74 61 71 / 10 70 80 80

$$

CAZ302-181100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 73 60 68 / 10 70 80 80

Merced 57 76 61 73 / 10 60 70 70

Chowchilla 55 76 58 72 / 10 50 60 60

Madera 56 77 58 73 / 10 40 60 60

Firebaugh 55 76 58 71 / 10 50 70 70

Mendota 55 77 58 73 / 10 50 70 70

$$

CAZ303-181100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 57 75 60 71 / 10 50 70 70

Le Grand 56 76 59 72 / 10 50 60 60

$$

CAZ304-181100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 78 60 75 / 40 70 70

Avenal 59 78 63 75 / 10 30 60 60

$$

CAZ305-181100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 57 81 60 77 / 10 30 60 60

Five Points 57 81 59 76 / 10 40 60 60

NAS Lemoore 56 81 58 77 / 10 30 50 50

Kettleman City 60 81 63 78 / 30 50 50

$$

CAZ306-181100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 57 81 59 77 / 20 40 40

Kingsburg 55 81 56 78 / 20 40 40

Sanger 56 81 58 77 / 10 20 40 40

Kerman 55 78 56 73 / 10 40 60 60

Caruthers 55 80 56 75 / 10 30 50 50

$$

CAZ307-181100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 60 80 62 76 / 10 30 50 50

Fresno 60 80 62 76 / 10 30 50 50

$$

CAZ308-181100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 57 to 63. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 78. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 81 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 56 73 60 68 / 10 70 80 80

Merced 57 76 61 73 / 10 60 70 70

Chowchilla 55 76 58 72 / 10 50 60 60

Madera 56 77 58 73 / 10 40 60 60

$$

CAZ309-181100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 54 81 57 79 / 10 40 40

Buttonwillow 54 83 56 82 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ310-181100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 54 81 56 79 / 10 30 30

Allensworth 55 81 57 80 / 10 30 30

Wasco 54 81 55 81 / 10 30 30

Delano 55 81 58 80 / 10 30 30

McFarland 55 81 56 81 / 10 30 30

Shafter 55 82 56 82 / 20 20

$$

CAZ311-181100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs around 80. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 57 81 58 77 / 10 20 50 50

Hanford 55 82 58 80 / 20 40 40

Corcoran 55 81 58 79 / 10 40 40

$$

CAZ312-181100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 55 80 56 78 / 20 40 40

Dinuba 54 80 55 78 / 10 30 30

Visalia 55 81 57 80 / 10 30 30

Exeter 54 80 55 80 / 10 30 30

Tulare 55 81 58 79 / 10 30 30

Lindsay 54 80 55 80 / 10 20 20

Porterville 57 80 58 80 / 20 20

$$

CAZ313-181100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 80s. West winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 60 82 60 82 / 10 30 30

$$

CAZ314-181100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 56 to 65. Highs in

the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 60 82 60 83 / 20 20

$$

CAZ315-181100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 55 81 57 80 / 20 20

$$

CAZ316-181100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 57 84 57 85 / 10 10

Lamont 57 84 57 84 / 10 10

Mettler 58 81 58 83 / 10 20

$$

CAZ317-181100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 70 57 67 / 10 40 60 60

$$

CAZ318-181100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

48 to 56. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 72. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 57. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 57. South winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around

20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 55.

Highs 64 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 50 to

58.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 47 74 48 73 / 10 30 50 50

Bass Lake 48 68 47 67 / 10 30 40 40

$$

CAZ319-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 81. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

74 to 80. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 81. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 80. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 59 78 61 74 / 10 30 50 50

Three Rivers 55 81 56 83 / 10 20 20

Springville 54 76 55 76 / 10 20

Tule River Reservation 59 79 60 80 / 10 20

$$

CAZ320-181100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 76. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59. South winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 76. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 77. Lows

49 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75.

Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 80. Lows 52 to

62.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 89. Lows 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 60 72 60 71 / 10 20 40 40

$$

CAZ321-181100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

CAZ322-181100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 50 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 53 to

59.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 74 to 86. Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 46 69 47 70 / 10 20

$$

CAZ323-181100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 30 to 44. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain and slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 43 to 57. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 44. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 45 to 57. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Highs 42 to 59. Lows 28 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 42.

Highs 50 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 30 to 46. Highs 56 to

70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 53 26 55 / 10 30 40 50

Wawona 45 67 44 66 / 20 30 50 50

Hetch Hetchy 52 70 51 67 / 20 40 50 50

$$

CAZ324-181100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy. Lows

46 to 54. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 72. South

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 53. South winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 71. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 44 to 52. South winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

61 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

59 to 71. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 79. Lows 47 to

57.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 42 76 42 75 / 10 30 50 50

$$

CAZ325-181100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming cloudy.

Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 69. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

62 to 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 53.

Highs 61 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows 49 to

57.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 84. Lows 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ326-181100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 42 to 56. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 46 to 58. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 31 to 41. South

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 30 to 40. Highs 43 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 63. Lows 32 to

44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 54 to 71. Lows 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 39 53 37 57 / 10 20 30 30

$$

CAZ327-181100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 45 to 57. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 42. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain. Highs 48 to 58. South

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 32 to 42. South

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 58. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 57. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 52 to 62. Lows 35 to

45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 56 to 71. Lows 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 40 53 40 55 / 10 20 30 40

Shaver Lake 44 59 43 60 / 10 20 30 40

Lake Wishon 43 60 42 62 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ328-181100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 39. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 57. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 39. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 43 to 57. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

Highs 41 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 49 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 49 74 49 75 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ329-181100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 53. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 52 to 68. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 68. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 52. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 69. Lows

37 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 66.

Lows 38 to 52.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 56 to 72. Lows 42 to

56.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 64 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 44 58 43 60 / 10 20 30

$$

CAZ330-181100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 46. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 43 to 61. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 46. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 45 to 63. South winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 46. South winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to

44. Highs 44 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 53 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 37 59 37 62 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ331-181100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. West winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 51. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 55 to 70.

Lows 35 to 49.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs 59 to 76. Lows 39 to 53.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56. Highs

65 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 37 73 38 75 / 10 10

$$

CAZ332-181100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 82. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs 77 to 83.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 92. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 64 49 66 / 10 10

Kernville 52 81 52 83 / 10 10

Lake Isabella 57 81 56 83 / 10 10

Weldon 55 81 54 83 / 10

$$

CAZ333-181100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 56.

Highs 66 to 76.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 72 to 85. Lows 51 to 61.

$$

CAZ334-181100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. South winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 75. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 73 to

81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Highs 76 to

86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 68 50 70 / 10 10

Tehachapi 47 72 46 73 / 10

Twin Oaks 53 74 53 75 / 10

$$

CAZ335-181100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 76. Lows

48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 67 to 77.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 73 to 87. Lows 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 58 78 58 80 / 10 20

$$

CAZ336-181100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 77. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 58. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 78. South winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 76. Lows

46 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 60. Highs 71 to

83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 65. Highs 75 to

87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 66 47 66 / 20 20

Frazier Park 41 70 40 70 / 10 20

$$

CAZ337-181100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds

15 to 20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 87. South winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 96. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 60 84 58 85 /

Ridgecrest 57 85 55 86 /

$$

CAZ338-181100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 5 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 81. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 60. Highs

73 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Highs 81 to

91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 78 56 81 /

$$

CAZ339-181100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 17 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs in the

lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 77 56 79 /

California City 56 80 53 83 /

Edwards AFB 56 81 52 83 /

Rosamond 56 79 53 83 / 10

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather