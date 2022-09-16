CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 15, 2022

_____

175 FPUS56 KHNX 160602

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-161100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82. West winds up to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs 66 to 74. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

68 to 76. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79.

Lows 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 59 82 59 77 /

$$

CAZ301-161100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 84 55 81 /

$$

CAZ302-161100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 82 52 80 /

Merced 53 85 54 84 /

Chowchilla 51 82 51 82 /

Madera 51 82 52 82 /

Firebaugh 52 82 53 82 /

Mendota 53 83 53 83 /

$$

CAZ303-161100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 52 82 53 82 /

Le Grand 52 82 53 82 /

$$

CAZ304-161100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 57 85 59 87 /

Avenal 61 84 64 87 /

$$

CAZ305-161100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 56 86 57 88 /

Five Points 56 85 56 87 /

NAS Lemoore 56 85 56 87 /

Kettleman City 61 85 62 88 /

$$

CAZ306-161100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 56 84 56 86 /

Kingsburg 53 84 53 86 /

Sanger 54 85 56 86 /

Kerman 52 83 51 84 /

Caruthers 53 84 53 85 /

$$

CAZ307-161100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 59 85 59 86 /

Fresno 59 85 59 86 /

$$

CAZ308-161100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows 57 to 63. Highs 68 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs 73 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 78 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 82 52 80 /

Merced 53 85 54 84 /

Chowchilla 51 82 51 82 /

Madera 51 82 52 82 /

$$

CAZ309-161100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 57 83 59 87 /

Buttonwillow 57 83 58 87 /

$$

CAZ310-161100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 56 83 56 85 /

Allensworth 56 83 56 86 /

Wasco 56 82 56 86 /

Delano 57 82 57 85 /

McFarland 56 82 57 85 /

Shafter 56 83 58 86 /

$$

CAZ311-161100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 56 85 56 86 /

Hanford 56 86 56 87 /

Corcoran 56 84 56 86 /

$$

CAZ312-161100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 84 54 85 /

Dinuba 52 83 53 85 /

Visalia 54 84 55 85 /

Exeter 54 82 56 84 /

Tulare 56 83 56 85 /

Lindsay 54 82 56 84 /

Porterville 58 82 59 84 /

$$

CAZ313-161100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 62 82 64 86 /

$$

CAZ314-161100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows 56 to 62.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Highs in

the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 61 82 63 85 /

$$

CAZ315-161100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 56 82 57 84 /

$$

CAZ316-161100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 59 82 60 85 /

Lamont 59 82 60 85 /

Mettler 60 80 61 83 /

$$

CAZ317-161100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 77 56 77 /

$$

CAZ318-161100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs 62 to 72. Lows 46 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

62 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 74.

Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 46 81 48 81 /

Bass Lake 48 75 48 75 /

$$

CAZ319-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 57 83 59 84 /

Three Rivers 57 85 59 85 /

Springville 55 77 56 79 /

Tule River Reservation 61 81 63 82 /

$$

CAZ320-161100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 62 to 74. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

61 to 73. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

61. Highs 64 to 76.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 61 78 61 78 /

$$

CAZ321-161100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CAZ322-161100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

51 to 57.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 72. Lows

49 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

65 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Highs 71 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 47 72 48 71 /

$$

CAZ323-161100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 45. South winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 65. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 44. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

42 to 56. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain and snow. Lows 26 to 42. Highs 41 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 26 to 40.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 46 to 60. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 44.

Highs 51 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 29 64 27 59 / 10 10

Wawona 46 77 46 74 /

Hetch Hetchy 53 79 52 77 /

$$

CAZ324-161100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 81. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 79. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 59 to 71. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 58 to 70. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 75.

Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 85 43 82 /

$$

CAZ325-161100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 75. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 54. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 44 to 52. Highs 58 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70.

Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

$$

CAZ326-161100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Southwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows 30 to 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 55. Lows 27 to 39.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening.

Lows 27 to 39. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 41 64 40 60 / 10

$$

CAZ327-161100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northeast winds up to

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 57. Lows

31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain and snow. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 43 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 61 41 59 /

Shaver Lake 44 66 45 65 /

Lake Wishon 46 67 44 66 /

$$

CAZ328-161100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 43. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 62. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 41. West winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 39 to 55. Lows

27 to 37.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 38 to 53. Lows 25 to 35.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 56.

Lows 27 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 46 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 52 80 50 78 /

$$

CAZ329-161100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 55. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 72. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 52. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 67. Lows

38 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 65. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 64. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 67.

Lows 39 to 53.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 58 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 64 46 64 /

$$

CAZ330-161100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 48. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast with gusts to around 20 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 65. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 48. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 64. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 44. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 60. Lows

27 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 41 to 59. Lows 24 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 60.

Lows 28 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 48 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 39 65 39 64 /

$$

CAZ331-161100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 52. Northwest winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 54 to 68. Lows

36 to 50.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 66. Lows

35 to 49.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 48. Highs

55 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 37 to 51. Highs 60 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 39 77 39 75 /

$$

CAZ332-161100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to

10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 73 to 79. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 79. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

79 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 49 66 50 65 /

Kernville 53 84 53 82 /

Lake Isabella 57 84 57 82 /

Weldon 55 85 56 83 /

$$

CAZ333-161100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west with gusts to

around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph decreasing to up to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs 68 to

78.

$$

CAZ334-161100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55. West winds up to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows

46 to 56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73. Lows

46 to 56.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 73. Lows

45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Highs 68 to

78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 49 68 52 69 /

Tehachapi 48 72 48 74 /

Twin Oaks 53 74 55 75 /

$$

CAZ335-161100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. North winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

48 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs 69 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 59 78 62 81 /

$$

CAZ336-161100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 59. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 77. Lows

46 to 58.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 47 to 59. Highs 67 to

79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 67 50 69 /

Frazier Park 41 73 43 73 /

$$

CAZ337-161100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 86.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 62 90 61 90 /

Ridgecrest 59 90 59 90 /

$$

CAZ338-161100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 86. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 80. Lows

51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Highs 74 to

84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 59 86 59 85 /

$$

CAZ339-161100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Thu Sep 15 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 59 84 59 83 /

California City 56 87 56 87 /

Edwards AFB 55 88 56 86 /

Rosamond 56 88 56 86 /

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather