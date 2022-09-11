CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

_____

728 FPUS56 KHNX 110601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-111100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 95. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 93. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows

59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 89. Lows

58 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 72 94 72 90 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ301-111100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 70 95 69 92 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ302-111100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 92 65 91 / 20 10 10 10

Merced 70 95 67 94 / 20 10 10 10

Chowchilla 67 94 66 92 / 20 10 10 10

Madera 68 94 67 92 / 20 10 10 10

Firebaugh 69 93 67 92 / 20 10 10 10

Mendota 70 94 69 93 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ303-111100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the upper 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 69 94 67 91 / 20 10 10 10

Le Grand 69 94 67 92 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ304-111100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 73 95 72 95 / 50 20 10 10

Avenal 76 94 76 94 / 50 20 20 10

$$

CAZ305-111100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 73 95 72 95 / 30 20 20 10

Five Points 73 96 71 96 / 20 20 20 10

NAS Lemoore 72 95 70 94 / 30 20 20 10

Kettleman City 76 95 76 96 / 40 20 20 10

$$

CAZ306-111100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 72 95 71 94 / 30 20 20 20

Kingsburg 70 95 70 94 / 30 20 20 20

Sanger 71 95 70 94 / 30 30 20 20

Kerman 69 94 67 93 / 20 20 10 10

Caruthers 70 95 69 94 / 30 20 20 20

$$

CAZ307-111100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 74 95 73 94 / 30 20 20 20

Fresno 74 95 73 94 / 30 20 20 20

$$

CAZ308-111100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

85 to 93. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 89. Lows in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 67 92 65 91 / 20 10 10 10

Merced 70 95 67 94 / 20 10 10 10

Chowchilla 67 94 66 92 / 20 10 10 10

Madera 68 94 67 92 / 20 10 10 10

$$

CAZ309-111100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Mostly cloudy with slight

chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 90. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 72 92 71 94 / 60 30 30 20

Buttonwillow 72 92 70 94 / 60 40 30 20

$$

CAZ310-111100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Partly cloudy with slight

chance of showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. West

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 71 92 70 92 / 50 30 30 20

Allensworth 72 93 70 93 / 50 30 30 20

Wasco 71 91 70 92 / 60 30 30 20

Delano 72 92 70 92 / 60 30 30 20

McFarland 71 92 70 92 / 60 30 30 20

Shafter 73 91 70 92 / 60 30 30 20

$$

CAZ311-111100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows in the

mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 73 95 71 94 / 30 20 20 20

Hanford 71 96 69 96 / 40 20 20 20

Corcoran 71 94 70 94 / 40 20 20 20

$$

CAZ312-111100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 70. West

winds up to 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 90s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 70 95 69 93 / 40 20 20 20

Dinuba 69 94 68 93 / 40 30 20 20

Visalia 70 93 68 93 / 40 20 20 20

Exeter 70 92 68 92 / 50 40 20 30

Tulare 72 92 70 92 / 40 20 20 20

Lindsay 70 92 68 91 / 50 40 20 30

Porterville 73 91 72 91 / 50 30 20 30

$$

CAZ313-111100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers early in the evening,

then slight chance of showers late in the evening. Slight chance

of showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 77 90 76 91 / 50 40 30 30

$$

CAZ314-111100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight

chance of showers late in the evening. Chance of showers late in

the night. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 70 to 76. West

winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

90s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 73. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows 62 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 58 to 66. Highs

82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 77 90 75 91 / 50 30 30 30

$$

CAZ315-111100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 72 91 70 91 / 60 40 30 30

$$

CAZ316-111100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Chance of showers in the

evening, then slight chance of showers late in the night. Lows in

the mid 70s. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90.

South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 82 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 73 91 71 92 / 60 50 30 40

Lamont 74 91 72 92 / 60 40 30 30

Mettler 74 89 72 89 / 60 50 30 30

$$

CAZ317-111100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 69 88 68 86 / 20 20 20 20

$$

CAZ318-111100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Haze late in the evening. Lows 60 to

70. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 80 to 90. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 80 to 88. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to

61. Highs 71 to 79.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

77 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 60 91 58 90 / 20 30 20 30

Bass Lake 60 85 59 83 / 30 30 30 30

$$

CAZ319-111100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of showers late in the evening. Partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the east after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 94. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 70s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 87 to 93. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 73 95 72 93 / 20 20 20 20

Three Rivers 68 92 67 93 / 60 50 20 40

Springville 67 85 67 86 / 60 40 20 30

Tule River Reservation 73 89 72 89 / 70 50 20 40

$$

CAZ320-111100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows 63 to 73. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 77 to 89. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to

86.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to

66. Highs 70 to 82.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 82.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 73 88 72 87 / 20 30 20 30

$$

CAZ321-111100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Partly cloudy

after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs 80 to 85.

$$

CAZ322-111100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows 64 to 70. Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84. West winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 63 to 71.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

84. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to

63. Highs 70 to 78.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs 70 to 83. Lows 55 to

64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 57 78 57 77 / 70 60 30 40

$$

CAZ323-111100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Haze late in the night. Lows 43 to 57. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 74. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 56. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 56 to 72. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 54.

West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 52 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 65. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 49.

Highs 52 to 71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 39 69 36 66 / 40 50 40 50

Wawona 57 84 56 82 / 20 40 20 30

Hetch Hetchy 63 87 63 85 / 20 40 30 30

$$

CAZ324-111100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening. Haze in the late evening and overnight. Lows 58 to 66.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. North winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 76 to 86. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. West winds up to

5 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to

60. Highs 68 to 81.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 55 92 52 90 / 20 40 20 40

$$

CAZ325-111100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Lows 60 to 68. Northwest winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 76 to 84. West winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 68. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 74 to 82. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 79. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to

62. Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

$$

CAZ326-111100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows 44 to 56. Northeast winds up to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 71. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 54. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 69. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 52. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 50 to 66. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 36 to 48. Highs 50 to 64. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 48.

Highs 51 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 51 69 49 65 / 40 60 30 60

$$

CAZ327-111100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

in the late evening and overnight. Lows 45 to 55. North winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 70. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 54. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 69. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 52. West

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 66. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 38 to 48. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 64. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

35 to 47. Highs 52 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 52 67 51 66 / 30 50 20 40

Shaver Lake 55 74 54 73 / 30 50 20 40

Lake Wishon 55 73 53 71 / 30 60 30 50

$$

CAZ328-111100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening, then slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the evening. Lows 39 to 51. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 66. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 37 to 49. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 35 to 47. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 61. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 32 to 44. Highs 45 to 61. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 45.

Highs 45 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 60 84 59 83 / 50 60 30 50

$$

CAZ329-111100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 65. North winds up to

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 79. North

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 64. East winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 62 to 78. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 62.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs 60 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59.

Highs 57 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

42 to 58. Highs 57 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 57 71 57 71 / 40 50 30 50

$$

CAZ330-111100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 58. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 70. East

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 56. East winds

up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then rain showers likely

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 55.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 65. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

30 to 51. Highs 47 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 51 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 53. Highs

52 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 49 69 47 68 / 60 70 40 50

$$

CAZ331-111100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 62.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 62 to 76. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 62. South winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 75. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 59. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to

74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows

39 to 55. Highs 59 to 73.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 49 82 48 81 / 70 50 30 40

$$

CAZ332-111100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 82 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 62 to 68. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 82 to 88.

Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs 78 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 61 72 60 71 / 70 50 50 40

Kernville 65 88 63 88 / 60 60 40 40

Lake Isabella 69 89 66 88 / 60 50 40 40

Weldon 68 88 66 88 / 60 50 40 40

$$

CAZ333-111100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy

with slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows 58 to 68. East winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 72 to 82. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 57 to 67.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 71 to

81. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 80. Lows

52 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 61.

Highs 66 to 80.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

$$

CAZ334-111100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Slight chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows

62 to 70. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 73 to 83. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 59 to 69.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

82. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 51 to 62. Highs

67 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 65 76 63 75 / 60 50 50 40

Tehachapi 61 80 57 79 / 60 70 60 50

Twin Oaks 67 82 64 80 / 50 50 40 40

$$

CAZ335-111100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Slight chance of showers late in the night. Near steady

temperature around 70. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with chance of showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs 74 to 84. North winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 63 to 71.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after

midnight. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 74 to 84.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 69. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 82. Lows

57 to 63.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 54 to 63. Highs

67 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 73 86 72 86 / 60 60 30 40

$$

CAZ336-111100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows 59 to 73.

East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 84. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 59 to 73.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 72 to

86. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 71. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 84. Lows

53 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 50 to 65. Highs

66 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 61 71 59 73 / 60 60 50 40

Frazier Park 53 77 52 78 / 50 60 40 40

$$

CAZ337-111100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Slight chance of showers late

in the night. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs 88 to 94. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 94.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 97.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 73 92 73 92 / 60 40 20 30

Ridgecrest 72 94 70 94 / 50 30 30 30

$$

CAZ338-111100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of

showers early in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Slight chance of showers late in the night. Lows

66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows 66 to 72.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 88. Lows

61 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows 57 to 65. Highs

74 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 71 90 70 89 / 40 40 40 40

$$

CAZ339-111100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Sep 10 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight chance of showers

late in the evening. Slight chance of showers late in the night.

Lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 90. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Lows around 60. Highs

87 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 73 87 71 86 / 40 30 30 40

California City 70 91 67 90 / 40 30 40 40

Edwards AFB 68 91 67 90 / 40 40 30 40

Rosamond 69 91 67 90 / 40 50 30 40

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather