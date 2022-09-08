CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

757 FPUS56 KHNX 080601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-081100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 80 to 86. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 75 to 81. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

86 to 96. Lows 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 84 to 92. Lows

70 to 76.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 80 109 78 105 /

$$

CAZ301-081100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 90s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 76 110 76 106 /

$$

CAZ302-081100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 90. Lows in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 107 71 104 /

Merced 73 110 73 107 /

Chowchilla 71 107 71 105 /

Madera 72 107 72 105 /

Firebaugh 72 106 72 104 /

Mendota 74 107 73 105 /

$$

CAZ303-081100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 74 107 73 106 /

Le Grand 73 107 73 105 /

$$

CAZ304-081100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 79 110 77 107 /

Avenal 82 107 80 106 /

$$

CAZ305-081100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 108. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 77 109 76 108 /

Five Points 76 108 75 107 /

NAS Lemoore 75 107 73 107 /

Kettleman City 80 109 79 108 /

$$

CAZ306-081100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 75 107 75 106 /

Kingsburg 73 107 72 106 /

Sanger 74 107 73 106 / 10

Kerman 72 106 71 105 /

Caruthers 73 107 72 106 /

$$

CAZ307-081100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 90. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 78 107 78 106 /

Fresno 78 107 77 106 /

$$

CAZ308-081100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 86 to 94. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 93. Lows in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 72 107 71 104 /

Merced 73 110 73 107 /

Chowchilla 71 107 71 105 /

Madera 72 107 72 105 /

$$

CAZ309-081100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 107. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 106. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Highs

in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 76 107 76 106 /

Buttonwillow 76 107 76 106 / 10

$$

CAZ310-081100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 74 105 74 105 /

Allensworth 75 106 75 106 / 10

Wasco 75 106 74 105 / 10

Delano 76 105 76 104 / 10

McFarland 76 106 75 105 / 10

Shafter 76 106 76 106 / 10

$$

CAZ311-081100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 75 107 73 106 /

Hanford 73 108 71 107 /

Corcoran 75 107 73 106 /

$$

CAZ312-081100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. North winds

up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as hot. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 70. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 73 106 73 105 / 10

Dinuba 73 105 73 105 / 10

Visalia 72 105 71 105 / 10

Exeter 75 105 74 104 / 10 10

Tulare 75 105 74 104 / 10

Lindsay 75 104 74 103 / 10 10

Porterville 79 104 78 104 / 10 10

$$

CAZ313-081100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the north with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. West winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 84 106 83 105 / 10

$$

CAZ314-081100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 105. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 78 to 84. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 73.

Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 82 105 81 105 / 10 10

$$

CAZ315-081100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. North winds up to

5 mph with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower

70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 77 105 76 104 / 10 10

$$

CAZ316-081100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 80s. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 80 107 78 106 / 10 10 10

Lamont 79 107 78 106 / 10 10

Mettler 80 104 79 104 / 10 10

$$

CAZ317-081100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 76 to 82. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 77 102 76 100 /

$$

CAZ318-081100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 103. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 102. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy. Highs

84 to 92. Lows 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 78 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 70.

Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

75 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 67 105 65 103 / 10 10

Bass Lake 68 98 66 97 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ319-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 107. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 106. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 89 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs 84 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

70. Highs 85 to 91.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 91. Lows

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 78 106 77 105 /

Three Rivers 77 107 75 105 / 10 10 10 10

Springville 75 100 74 99 / 10 10

Tule River Reservation 82 104 81 102 / 10 10

$$

CAZ320-081100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 83. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 103. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 70 to 80. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 102. East winds up to 5 mph with

gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the southwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Highs 80 to 92. Lows 64 to 74.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

74 to 86. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 87. Lows

58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 83 101 79 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ321-081100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 80. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 80. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CAZ322-081100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. North winds up to 5 mph

with gusts to around 20 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 99. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. Northeast winds up

to 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 98. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 71 to 77. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 77 to 85. Lows 65 to 71.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

74 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 70.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 68.

Highs 74 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 67 92 65 90 / 10 20 10 10

$$

CAZ323-081100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 66. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 70 to 88. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 64. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 87. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 63. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 62 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain in the evening. Lows 44 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 72. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 42 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 72. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

39 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 45 79 44 79 / 20 20 10 20

Wawona 66 98 63 96 / 10 10 10 10

Hetch Hetchy 72 102 70 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ324-081100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 74. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 91.

Lows 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 74 to 86. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 75 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

74 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. Highs

72 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 62 107 60 105 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ325-081100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 75. North winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 96. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening. Lows 61 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 81. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 58 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 73 to 81. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Highs

73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 63. Highs

71 to 79.

$$

CAZ326-081100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy until early morning then

becoming clear. Lows 50 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 68 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 61. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 61. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Highs 59 to 75. Lows 45 to 57. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 42 to 54. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 54 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 52. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 53 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

Highs 53 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 57 81 56 79 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ327-081100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning then becoming clear.

Lows 52 to 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 71 to 85. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 62. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 83. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 62. West winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

showers. Highs 61 to 73. Lows 46 to 56. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 43 to 55. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 68. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 41 to 53. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 56 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 61 82 60 80 / 10 20 10 10

Shaver Lake 65 88 63 86 / 10 10 10 10

Lake Wishon 64 87 61 86 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ328-081100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

early in the evening. Lows 46 to 58. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 61 to 79. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 57. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 76. East winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 44 to 56. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 67.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows 39 to 51. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 47 to 63.

Chance of showers 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 38 to 50. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 48 to 64. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 48. Chance

of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 64. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 46.

Highs 47 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 69 98 68 96 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ329-081100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 75. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 93. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 72. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 92. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 71. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with

chance of rain showers. Highs 65 to 81. Lows 52 to 66. Chance of

showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 60 to 76. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 51 to 65. Chance

of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 77. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows 49 to 63. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 61 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 61. Highs

60 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 67 85 66 83 / 10 20 10 10

$$

CAZ330-081100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 68. East winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs 64 to 84. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 65. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

61 to 83. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 63. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 72.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain

showers. Lows 39 to 59. Highs 50 to 68. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

38 to 58.

.MONDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 70. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

rain in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

36 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 57 84 55 83 / 10 20 10 20

$$

CAZ331-081100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 72. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 77 to 91. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 70. North winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 88. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 67. East winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 75.

Chance of showers 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows 49 to 63.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 74. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 48 to 62.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 75. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 61. Highs

62 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 58. Highs

61 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 58 97 57 95 / 10 20 10 10

$$

CAZ332-081100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 72 to 78. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 98 to 104. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 76. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 74. East winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 80 to 86. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 81 to 87. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

82 to 88. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 70 87 69 86 / 10 10 10 10

Kernville 72 104 71 101 / 10 10 10 20

Lake Isabella 76 105 75 102 / 10 10 10

Weldon 75 104 73 100 / 10 10 10

$$

CAZ333-081100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 97. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 94. Northeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 63 to 73. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Rain likely in the afternoon. Near

steady temperature in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 57 to 67. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs 71 to 81. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66. Highs

71 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64. Highs

70 to 80.

$$

CAZ334-081100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95. East winds up to 5 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 64 to 74. East winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 59 to 69.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

Highs 71 to 82.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 71 91 71 89 / 10 10 10 20

Tehachapi 65 94 65 92 / 10 10 10 20

Twin Oaks 74 96 73 93 / 10 10 10 20

$$

CAZ335-081100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 71 to 79. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 87 to 97. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 75. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

71 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 63 to 71. Highs

73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 69.

Highs 72 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 82 101 81 100 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ336-081100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cooler, clear. Lows 68 to 82. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 100. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 68 to 80. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 99. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 65 to 79. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 70 to 84. Lows 59 to 73.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 73. Highs

70 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 71.

Highs 70 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 68 87 69 87 / 10 10 10

Frazier Park 60 92 60 90 / 10 10 20

$$

CAZ337-081100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 108. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 103. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs 82 to 88. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

86 to 92.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

Highs 88 to 94.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs 89 to 95.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 81 106 80 101 / 10 10 10

Ridgecrest 78 107 78 102 / 10 10

$$

CAZ338-081100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 74 to 80. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 79. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 99. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 68 to 76. East winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 70s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows 64 to 72. Highs 76 to 86.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 72.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

78 to 88. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70.

Highs 77 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 77 103 76 99 / 10 10 10 10

$$

CAZ339-081100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs around 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 79 100 78 95 / 10 10 10

California City 73 104 73 100 / 10 10 10

Edwards AFB 72 104 73 100 / 10 10 10

Rosamond 74 105 73 101 / 10 10 10 10

$$

