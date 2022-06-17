CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 16, 2022

793 FPUS56 KHNX 170601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-171100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs 70 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 78. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH...Sunny, warmer. Highs 80 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs 89 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 64 to 73. Highs

92 to 102.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 57 73 54 74 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-171100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as

warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to

62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 61 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 76 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-171100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 55 to

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 60 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 76 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 75 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 52 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-171100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as warm. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 55 to

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 53 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 53 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-171100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 58 to

63.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 52 77 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 55 76 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-171100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. North winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 55 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 62 to

68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 53 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 77 53 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-171100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 83 to 88. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 94. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 106. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 55 76 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 76 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 75 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 51 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 52 76 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-171100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 84 to 89. Lows 57 to

62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 94. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 56 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 56 76 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-171100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. East winds

up to 10 mph in the morning shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 65 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 75 49 77 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 54 78 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 76 48 77 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 75 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-171100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds

in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 56 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 62 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 56 79 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-171100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 95. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 104. Lows 62 to

67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 75 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 53 77 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 54 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 53 77 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-171100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 74 to 79. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 54 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 59 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 61 to

66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 77 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 55 77 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 76 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-171100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 87. Lows 55 to

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 61 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 63 to

69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 75 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 52 75 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 54 77 50 79 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 53 75 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 55 76 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 53 75 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 76 50 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-171100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. North winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 66 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 105. Lows 68 to

73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 77 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-171100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 54 to 62. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 57 to

63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 91 to 96. Lows

63 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 98 to 105. Lows 65 to

74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 77 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-171100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows 56 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows 64 to

71.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 53 76 48 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-171100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 56 to 61. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds

in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows 59 to

64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 90 to 95. Lows

65 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 97 to 103. Lows 68 to

75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 80 53 79 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 57 80 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 78 53 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-171100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 70 to 76. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 78. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows 55 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 88 to 94. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows 64 to

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 50 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-171100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 85 to 95. Lows 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 45 70 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 48 65 40 66 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 52 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 69 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 86. Lows 56 to

62.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 95. Lows 62 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 93 to 103. Lows 66 to

72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 54 75 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 77 49 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 71 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 57 75 52 76 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-171100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 48 to 58.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows 51 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 58 to 68.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 84 to 94. Lows 62 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 68 49 70 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-171100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 53 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

47 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 82. Lows 57 to

63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 87 to 92. Lows 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 94 to 101. Lows 66 to

73.

CAZ322-171100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 61 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 49.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 50 to

60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

57 to 67.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 83 to 93. Lows 60 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 50 66 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-171100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust near the crest. Colder.

Lows 43 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at 8000 feet. Over higher

elevations, south winds around 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust near the crest.

Cooler. Highs 57 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 53 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, south winds around 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 34 to 43 at

5000 feet...26 to 34 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45 at 5000 feet...

25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 76 to 86 at 5000 feet...

63 to 73 at 8000 feet. Lows 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 36 55 22 51 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 48 65 38 65 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 53 66 43 65 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-171100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 49 to 55. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 73 38 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-171100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 49 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs 56 to 66. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 46 to

56.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 89. Lows 57 to 67.

CAZ326-171100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust near the crest.

Windy, cooler. Highs 44 to 54. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 34.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 49 to 59. Lows 32 to

42.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 60 to 70. Lows 40 to

50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 43 to

53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 43 51 31 48 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-171100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...40 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cooler. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...50 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 47 at

5000 feet...30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61 at 5000 feet...47 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 61 to 68 at

5000 feet...55 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 57 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 66 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 78 to 85 at

5000 feet...71 to 77 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 67 at 5000 feet...

46 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 42 50 32 49 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 44 55 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 47 58 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-171100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 48 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

after midnight, Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust near the crest.

Windy. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph over

higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the evening. Windy, colder.

Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...

27 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 71 at

5000 feet...54 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...

36 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 84 at 5000 feet...

66 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows around 56 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 59 at 5000 feet...

44 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 at 5000 feet...70 to 80 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60 at 5000 feet...

46 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86 at 5000 feet...69 to 79 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 51 74 39 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-171100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs 59 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

29 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

37 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...

61 to 67 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...44 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 79 to 86 at 5000 feet...

67 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...46 to 55 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 55 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-171100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust near the crest.

Windy, cooler. Highs 56 to 63 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph over higher elevations.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near the crest, patchy blowing dust

in the evening. Over higher elevations, southwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the evening. Breezy,

colder. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 62 to 67 at

5000 feet...50 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 60 at 5000 feet...41 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 77 to 83 at 5000 feet...

65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...66 to 76 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 42 59 32 54 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-171100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...42 to

52 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Breezy, cooler. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 67 at 5000 feet...50 to 60 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...

29 to 39 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 40 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...

37 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 83 at 5000 feet...

66 to 74 at 8000 feet. Lows 53 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...

71 to 81 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...

47 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90 at 5000 feet...72 to 82 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 44 72 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-171100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 54 to 62. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 71 to 81.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 45 to 51. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 75. West winds up to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows 53 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 83 to 93. Lows

60 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 89 to 99. Lows 62 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 50 61 40 56 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 56 80 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 60 79 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 58 80 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-171100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 91.

CAZ334-171100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs 63 to 73. West winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 40 to 50. West winds 25 to

30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 63 to 73. Lows 47 to

57.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

54 to 64.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 46 64 39 61 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 50 70 42 65 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 57 73 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-171100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 62 to 72. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest winds around

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows 50 to

59.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 57 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 92.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 56 75 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-171100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, cooler. Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs 63 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 64 to 74. Lows 48 to

58.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

56 to 66.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 59 to 69.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 48 67 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 46 73 37 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-171100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 69. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy.

Highs 84 to 93. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 52 to 58. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 89. Lows 58 to

64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 105. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 105.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 68 90 58 84 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 66 92 56 85 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-171100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy, cooler. Lows 55 to 65. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Breezy, cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 67 to 77. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 47 to 57. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

Lows 54 to 64.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows 61 to 71.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear, breezy. Highs 87 to 97. Lows

62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 64 to 74.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 98.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 62 82 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-171100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Thu Jun 16 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 59 to 65. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Breezy.

Not as warm. Highs 82 to 88. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, cooler. Lows 50 to 55.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.JUNETEENTH AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows 53 to

61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 95. Lows 59 to 69.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs 95 to 102. Lows 61 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 71.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 103.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 66 83 55 77 / 0 0 0 0

California City 61 85 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 62 85 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 60 84 50 80 / 0 0 0 0

