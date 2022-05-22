CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

_____

727 FPUS56 KHNX 220601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-221100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 63. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 99. Lows 67 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 101.

Lows 63 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

79 to 87.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 58 88 60 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-221100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 96 to 101. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 103.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 98.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-221100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 60 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 53 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 53 92 57 95 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-221100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 99 to 104.

Lows 62 to 67.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 94 to 99.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

86 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 53 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 53 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-221100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 67. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 65 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 91 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 59 90 62 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-221100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 95 to 100. Lows 62 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 63. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 55 92 59 95 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 92 58 95 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 53 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 57 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-221100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 98 to 104. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 91 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 53 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 53 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 52 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 53 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-221100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs around 96. Lows 64 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 64 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 57 91 60 93 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 57 91 61 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-221100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 68. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 66 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 97 to 102.

Lows 63 to 68.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 86 to 96. Lows

57 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 52 91 56 94 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 53 92 56 95 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 52 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 52 91 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-221100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to

104. Lows 59 to 67.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 54 91 58 93 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 55 91 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-221100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 63. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 103. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 51 89 56 92 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 52 90 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 53 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 53 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 53 89 57 92 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 54 89 59 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-221100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 91 to 96. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 94 to 99. Lows 61 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 104. Lows

62 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

around 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

86 to 91.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 91 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 52 92 57 94 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 53 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-221100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 92. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 93 to 98. Lows 63 to

68.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to 103. Lows

63 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 91 57 93 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 53 90 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 53 90 56 93 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 89 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 54 90 59 93 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 89 58 91 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 55 88 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-221100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 94. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 68 to

73.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 95 to

103. Lows 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 88 to 93.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 66. Highs

84 to 89.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 61 86 65 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-221100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 95. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 68. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 92 to 97. Lows 65 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 96 to 103. Lows

65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 68. Highs

89 to 94.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

85 to 90.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 59 88 62 92 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-221100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to 102. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

87 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

83 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 53 88 57 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-221100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 65. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 96. Lows 66 to

72.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 94 to

102. Lows 63 to 72.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 92.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

82 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 58 88 61 92 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 88 60 92 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 58 87 62 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-221100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 93. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 64. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 96. Lows 63 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

64 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64. Highs

81 to 88.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Highs

80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 54 82 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-221100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 80 to 90. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 94.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 56 to 66.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 45 83 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 47 78 50 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 97. Lows 64 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65. Highs

83 to 91.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Highs

80 to 88.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 55 89 59 91 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 55 89 58 92 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 81 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 59 85 62 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-221100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 78 to 88. Lows 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 93.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 69.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 89.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

70 to 80.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 57 82 59 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-221100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 89 to 94. Lows 65 to

71.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 100. Lows

65 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Highs

84 to 89.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Highs

81 to 86.

=

$$

CAZ322-221100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 77 to 87. Lows 59 to

69.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 91. Lows

59 to 67.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 63. Highs

72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 45 71 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-221100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at 5000 feet...58 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83 at 5000 feet...63 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62 at

5000 feet...44 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 80 to 85 at 5000 feet...

65 to 73 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

51 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 76 to 81 at

5000 feet...62 to 70 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73 at

5000 feet...54 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 45 to 54 at 5000 feet...

38 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...53 to 61 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 27 64 31 68 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 44 79 48 82 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 50 79 54 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-221100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West winds up to 10 mph in

the evening shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

51 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light

and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 87.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Highs

80 to 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to

59. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 47 81 50 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-221100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 61. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 54 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 88.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62. Highs

67 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Highs

66 to 76.

=

$$

CAZ326-221100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

61 to 71.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

51 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 35 60 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-221100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...58 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 59 at 5000 feet...38 to

45 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 75 at 5000 feet...61 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 62 at 5000 feet...41 to

47 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 58 to 66 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet. Highs 77 to 84 at 5000 feet...

68 to 74 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 58 to 65 at 5000 feet...

45 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...66 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 54 to 61 at

5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

59 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 71 at 5000 feet...

58 to 63 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 39 60 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 42 67 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 42 67 45 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-221100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...33 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74 at 5000 feet...57 to 67 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 77 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 53 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84 at

5000 feet...65 to 75 at 8000 feet. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...

42 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 57 at 5000 feet...

43 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 at 5000 feet...65 to 75 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 48 at 8000 feet. Highs around 75 at 5000 feet...

58 to 68 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 51 at

5000 feet...36 to 45 at 8000 feet. Highs around 73 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 44 80 47 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-221100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...36 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75 at 5000 feet...60 to 65 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...

65 to 70 at 8000 feet. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...46 to 53 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83 at 5000 feet...68 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...

45 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80 at 5000 feet...66 to 71 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 74 at 5000 feet...

59 to 64 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

57 to 62 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 45 65 49 68 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-221100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 73 at 5000 feet...56 to 66 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77 at 5000 feet...

61 to 71 at 8000 feet. Lows 56 to 62 at 5000 feet...42 to 52 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82 at 5000 feet...65 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...

42 to 52 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79 at 5000 feet...62 to 72 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...39 to 49 at 8000 feet. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...

56 to 66 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...37 to 47 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...

54 to 64 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 38 64 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-221100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph in the evening. Gusts

up to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80 at 5000 feet...63 to 73 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85 at 5000 feet...

68 to 76 at 8000 feet. Lows 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...45 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 87 at

5000 feet...69 to 79 at 8000 feet. Lows 55 to 62 at 5000 feet...

45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...42 to 52 at 8000 feet. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...

62 to 72 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55 at

5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. Highs 66 to 76 at 5000 feet...

60 to 70 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 40 76 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-221100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 76 to 84. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 88. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 85 to 93. Lows 60 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 87 to 97.

Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows

54 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 47 64 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 51 83 55 88 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 54 82 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 53 82 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-221100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 62.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows 55 to

65.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

=

$$

CAZ334-221100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 45 to 55. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 49 to 59. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 53 to 63. West winds

around 25 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 56 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 89.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 58.

Highs 66 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 47 69 51 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 47 72 51 77 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 77 59 81 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-221100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 52 to 58. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 58 to

64.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 54 to 64.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

67 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 81 58 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-221100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 64.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 86. Lows 57 to

67.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 90.

Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59. Highs

68 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 67 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 42 73 47 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-221100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 93. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 64. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 88 to 95. North winds around 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 66. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 91 to 101. Lows

64 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to

68. Highs 88 to 96.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 94.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 90 63 93 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 92 59 94 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-221100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 50 to 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Very

windy. Lows 54 to 64. Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 78 to 88. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 57 to 67. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 82 to 92. Lows 60 to

70.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs

84 to 94. Lows 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Windy. Highs 76 to 86.

Lows 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 57 84 59 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-221100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Sat May 21 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 90. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 53 to 61. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 87 to 93. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 91 to 97. Lows 58 to

66.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 90 to 99.

Lows 58 to 67.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs 83 to 92.

Lows 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 56 84 62 87 / 0 0 0 0

California City 51 88 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 51 88 55 91 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 87 56 91 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

