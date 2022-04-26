CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, April 25, 2022

_____

281 FPUS56 KHNX 260701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday.

CAZ300-271100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 79. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Highs

76 to 85.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 48 75 48 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-271100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 88. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 78 46 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-271100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 48 to

53.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 80 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 81 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 80 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 45 81 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 46 81 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-271100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 81. Lows

46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows 50 to

55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 80 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 46 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-271100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

54. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs 82 to

87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Highs

81 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 49 81 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 53 81 49 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-271100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

52. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 56. Highs

83 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 49 82 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 48 82 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 49 82 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 52 82 49 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-271100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 74. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 55. Highs

82 to 88.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 51 81 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 81 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 50 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 48 81 46 74 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 49 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-271100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 49 to

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 52 81 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 52 81 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-271100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 50 to

55. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. West winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 86. Lows

53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 58. Highs

82 to 87.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 80 44 74 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 46 81 45 74 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 46 80 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 48 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-271100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 49 to

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds in

the evening becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 51 82 47 75 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 82 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-271100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

53. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

49 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 49 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 50 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 51 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 51 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 51 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 52 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-271100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 48 to

53. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 80. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88. Lows

50 to 56.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 82 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 82 48 75 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 50 82 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-271100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 49 to

54. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 74 to 79. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 50 81 47 74 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 51 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 51 81 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 51 81 49 74 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 51 80 47 73 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 52 80 48 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-271100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 54 to

59. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 51 to 56.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87. Lows

55 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 57 78 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-271100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 73 to 78. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 86. Lows

52 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 81 52 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-271100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 49 to

54. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and

variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 47 to 53.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 85. Lows

50 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 50 80 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-271100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 52 to

57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 82. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 74. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

54 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 59.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 80 50 73 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 53 81 50 74 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 53 79 50 72 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-271100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

52. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 72. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

48 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows 52 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 70 44 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-271100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 72 40 65 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 43 69 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-271100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 50 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 74.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 77. Lows 49 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85. Lows

51 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 78 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 51 79 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 49 73 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 55 77 51 70 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-271100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 71 48 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-271100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 50 to

56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 49 to 55.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

52 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY...

=

$$

CAZ322-271100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Highs

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 43 65 39 57 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-271100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46 at 5000 feet...30 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...45 to 51 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 39 to 49 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 67 at 5000 feet...48 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear with a slight chance of showers. Lows 37 to

47 at 5000 feet...32 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 23 54 22 46 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 40 68 38 61 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 44 68 42 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-271100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. West winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 44 67 42 59 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-271100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. West winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 71. Lows 42 to

52.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

=

$$

CAZ326-271100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 43 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

28 to 38.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 30 49 30 41 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-271100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 44 to

51 at 5000 feet...30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

49 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 57 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 38 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 34 54 33 46 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 38 59 36 51 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 37 59 36 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-271100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 43 at 5000 feet...28 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 41 at 5000 feet...28 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...41 to

51 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 37 at 5000 feet...

23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 72 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...52 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 40 72 38 64 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-271100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 45 to

50 at 5000 feet...31 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...51 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

30 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...

26 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 69 at

5000 feet...50 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 41 58 38 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-271100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to

48 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...47 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45 at 5000 feet...

26 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...40 to

50 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41 at 5000 feet...

23 to 33 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50 at

5000 feet...31 to 41 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...

51 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 33 58 31 51 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-271100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 41 to

48 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 52 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

56 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...

26 to 35 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening.

Gusts up to 50 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 59 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to

63 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 50 at

5000 feet...34 to 44 at 8000 feet. Highs 64 to 74 at 5000 feet...

57 to 67 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 36 70 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-271100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 47 to

53. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 50. West

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 69. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 39 to 45. West winds 20 to

30 mph in the evening shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows 46 to 52.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 82. Lows

48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56. Highs

73 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 43 58 39 50 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 48 77 45 68 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 76 47 67 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 76 49 67 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-271100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 42 to

52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 38 to 48. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 51 to 61. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 34 to 44. West winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 58 to 68. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. Highs 64 to

74.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Highs

64 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.TUESDAY...

=

$$

CAZ334-271100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 61 to 71. West winds around

25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 39 to 49. West

winds around 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 52 to 62. West winds 25 to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

winds 25 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 43 to

53. Highs 65 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 64 40 55 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 45 66 41 58 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 51 70 47 62 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-271100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

47 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 49 74 46 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-271100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 43 to

53.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Highs

66 to 76.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 43 63 39 56 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 39 68 36 60 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-271100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the evening.

Lows 53 to 58. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 89. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 55. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 80. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 83. Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 88. Lows

52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 59. Highs

82 to 89.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 57 86 54 77 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 54 88 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-271100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Breezy. Lows 47 to

57. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 69 to 79. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 69. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy, colder. Lows 39 to 49. West winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

48 to 56.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 71 to 81.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 54 79 51 69 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-271100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Tue Apr 26 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 68 to 74. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 42 to 48. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 75 to 81. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 57.

Highs 81 to 87.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.TUESDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 57 80 54 71 / 0 0 0 0

California City 52 81 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 52 81 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 51 81 48 71 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

