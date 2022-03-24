CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday.

CAZ300-241100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

Lows 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 72 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 51 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 55 84 52 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ301-241100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 52 86 50 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ302-241100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 53. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 72 to 77. Lows 44 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 86 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 87 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 87 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 87 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 51 88 50 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 52 88 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ303-241100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 49 to 54. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 70 to 75. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 51 86 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 51 86 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ304-241100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 81.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 56 86 56 86 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 58 86 58 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ305-241100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 79.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 53 89 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 52 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 56 87 55 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ306-241100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Northwest winds

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 53. Highs 68 to 73.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 71 to 76. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 52 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 51 87 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 52 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 51 88 51 87 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 51 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ307-241100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 69 to 74. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 55 87 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 54 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ308-241100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 62. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Cooler. Lows 50 to 55. Highs 66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 50 86 47 85 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 50 87 48 85 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 51 87 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 51 87 50 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ309-241100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 58. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 53 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 52 89 53 88 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ310-241100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 50 86 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 51 86 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 52 88 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 52 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 53 87 53 87 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 53 88 54 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ311-241100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

72 to 77.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 52 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 51 88 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 51 87 51 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ312-241100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 59. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 46 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Highs 67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 52 87 52 87 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 52 86 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 52 86 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 54 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 52 87 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 54 86 54 86 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 56 86 55 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ313-241100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 56 to 62. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 63. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 58 to 64. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 84 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 53 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 84 63 84 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ314-241100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 62. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 85 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 79 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 51 to 57.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 49 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 76.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 58 88 58 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ315-241100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60. North winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds in the morning

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

66 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 53 86 54 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ316-241100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. West winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Light winds in the morning

becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 62. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 88. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 63. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 82 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 75 to 83.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 50 to 56.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

64 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 56 87 57 87 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 56 88 56 87 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 56 86 57 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ317-241100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Light winds.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 83.

Lows 53 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 69 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 61 to 67.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 64 to 70. Lows 45 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 55 77 55 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ318-241100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows 39 to 49. Highs 52 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 35 to 45.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 66. Lows 37 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 45 80 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 46 76 47 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ319-241100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 86.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 56 to 61.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 77 to 85.

Lows 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 48 to 54.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 69.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 56 84 56 84 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 53 84 54 84 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 53 79 54 79 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 61 82 61 83 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ320-241100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 37 to 47.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Highs 53 to 63. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 77 57 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ321-241100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 63.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 63.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 61.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 74 to 79.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent. Lows 50 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 47 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

61 to 66.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71.

=

$$

CAZ322-241100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 73.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Colder. Chance of

rain 30 percent. Lows 43 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 47 72 48 74 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ323-241100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73 at 5000 feet...51 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...

36 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 57 to 63 at 5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Colder. Lows 36 to 44 at 5000 feet...29 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...36 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and

rain after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

31 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to 31 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...41 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 34 to 44 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at

8000 feet. Highs 54 to 61 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 25 61 27 62 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 43 76 45 76 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 48 76 50 77 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ324-241100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Chance of

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Highs 47 to

57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

33 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 48 77 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ325-241100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 54. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 56. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76. Light winds in the morning

becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 56 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 46 to

56.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and

slight chance of snow. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows

33 to 43. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 53 to 63.

=

$$

CAZ326-241100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Colder. Lows 24 to 34.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 32 to

42.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 20 to

30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 34 54 36 56 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ327-241100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...33 to 41 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71 at 5000 feet...56 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57 at 5000 feet...

35 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72 at 5000 feet...57 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 58 at 5000 feet...36 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70 at

5000 feet...56 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...

34 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 58 to 63 at 5000 feet...49 to 54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Colder. Lows 40 to 47 at 5000 feet...28 to 33 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Chance of rain in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Highs 48 to

53 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 37 to

44 at 5000 feet...24 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of

rain and snow. Lows 39 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at

8000 feet. Highs 54 to 59 at 5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 38 61 39 62 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 43 66 44 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 40 66 42 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ328-241100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 47 at 5000 feet...32 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 48 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 71 at 5000 feet...55 to

65 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 49 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 69 at

5000 feet...53 to 63 at 8000 feet. Lows around 46 at 5000 feet...

32 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs around 62 at 5000 feet...47 to 56 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy with

a chance of snow. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows around 38 at 5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

around 50 at 5000 feet...36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after

midnight. Colder. Chance of snow 40 percent. Lows around 35 at

5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Highs around 55 at 5000 feet...41 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow and rain in

the evening. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 59 at 5000 feet...44 to 54 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 43 76 45 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ329-241100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...56 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 71 at 5000 feet...57 to 62 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...37 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...55 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...49 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Colder. Lows 42 to 47 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

38 to 43 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Slight

chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 41 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to 36 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...45 to

50 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 46 65 47 66 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ330-241100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...53 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 at 5000 feet...55 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54 at 5000 feet...34 to

44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 68 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 52 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62 at 5000 feet...46 to

54 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Colder. Lows 39 to 44 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 35 to 41 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Slight chance of

rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...39 to

46 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Slight chance of rain in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...

25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

53 to 58 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 35 64 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ331-241100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...34 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...58 to 68 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55 at 5000 feet...

36 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 79 at 5000 feet...60 to 70 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to

48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 67 to 77 at 5000 feet...59 to

69 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 44 to 52 at 5000 feet...

35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70 at 5000 feet...52 to

60 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Colder. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Lows 38 to 45 at 5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 48 to 58 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows

33 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Highs 50 to 60 at 5000 feet...43 to

53 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to

58 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 38 76 39 78 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ332-241100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 85. Light winds in the morning

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 57. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 87. Light winds in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 60. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 86.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 71 to 77.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 43 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs 58 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

59 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

64 to 72.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 67 50 69 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 50 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 50 84 52 86 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 51 84 53 86 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ333-241100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Slight chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain. Highs 50 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

=

$$

CAZ334-241100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Colder. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 42 to 52.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 52 73 53 74 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 46 76 46 78 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 53 78 54 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ335-241100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80. North winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80. Light winds in the

morning becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 52 to 57. Light winds in the

evening becoming southwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 45 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 42 to 47.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 54 79 55 80 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ336-241100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 69 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 62 to 72.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Cooler. Lows 42 to 52. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then slight chance of rain after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

52 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 50 71 52 72 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 43 74 44 75 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ337-241100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 89. Northwest winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 91. West winds up to 10 mph

in the morning shifting to the southeast around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 83 to 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 47 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

69 to 77.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

74 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 54 86 56 89 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 50 88 52 90 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ338-241100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 84. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 59. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 86. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the morning shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 66 to 76.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Breezy. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent. Lows 42 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

58 to 68.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Highs

63 to 73.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 51 84 52 85 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

CAZ339-241100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Wed Mar 23 2022

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 88. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 90. Northwest winds up to

10 mph in the morning shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 74 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

45 to 53.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs

67 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Highs

72 to 78.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 58 83 60 85 / 0 0 0 0

California City 47 86 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 46 86 48 87 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 47 86 49 87 / 0 0 0 0

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

