Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Monday, Monday night, and Tuesday.

CAZ300-211100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 82. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 60. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 75 52 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ301-211100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 73 to

78. Light winds in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds in the morning

becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 75 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ302-211100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 45 to 53.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86.

Lows 44 to 49.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 75 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 75 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 72 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 39 74 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 39 74 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ303-211100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds in the morning becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 46 to 55.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85.

Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ304-211100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 42 72 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 45 71 51 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ305-211100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds in the morning becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. North winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 48 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 72 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 40 73 45 82 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 42 71 48 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ306-211100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 47 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

82 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 41 71 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 39 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 40 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ307-211100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. North winds 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 50 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 43 70 48 80 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 43 71 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ308-211100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds in the

morning becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 89.

Lows 51 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 75 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 39 75 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 39 72 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ309-211100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74. Light winds in the morning becoming north around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 71 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 39 71 44 82 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ310-211100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 48 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 37 70 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 38 70 42 80 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 39 70 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 39 69 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 40 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 41 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ311-211100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73. Light winds in the morning becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 39 72 44 81 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 38 70 43 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ312-211100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 40 70 45 81 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 40 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 41 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 41 69 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 40 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 41 68 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 42 69 48 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ313-211100-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 67 to

72. Light winds in the morning becoming north up to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the south around 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 78 to 83. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 54 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 49 67 54 78 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ314-211100-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 84. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 44 69 49 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ315-211100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Northeast winds around

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 50. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 76 to 81. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87.

Lows 51 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 40 68 45 79 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ316-211100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 71. South winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light and variable in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 77 to 83. Southeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 58. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 52 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 41 69 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 41 69 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 41 68 47 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ317-211100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Light winds in the

morning becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 73 to 79. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 77 to 83. Lows

51 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 52.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 39 64 47 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ318-211100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 34 67 40 75 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 34 64 41 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ319-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 76 to 85.

Lows 52 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 43 67 49 78 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 41 69 46 79 / 0 0 0 0

Springville 40 63 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 46 67 52 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ320-211100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 62 49 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ321-211100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 78 to 83.

Lows 53 to 62.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.SUNDAY...

CAZ322-211100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 34 59 41 67 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ323-211100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 31 to 41 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, north winds around

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...44 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...32 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...49 to 55 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 71 at

5000 feet...51 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 69 at 5000 feet...50 to

55 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 35 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 15 52 22 57 / 0 0 0 0

Wawona 33 65 40 72 / 0 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 38 68 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ324-211100-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Light winds in the

evening becoming northeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 72. East winds around

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 38 67 45 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ325-211100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65. Light winds in

the morning becoming northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53. North winds up to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 63 to 73.

Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...

CAZ326-211100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 20 to 30. Over higher

elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 29 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 23 to 33.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 24 46 31 50 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ327-211100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 43 at 5000 feet...

24 to 30 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...30 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 54 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...54 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 55 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to

59 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 51 at

5000 feet...28 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 28 52 35 57 / 0 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 31 54 37 62 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 30 55 36 62 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ328-211100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph over higher elevations. Wind chill readings near

zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 61 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at 5000 feet...28 to

38 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 64 at 5000 feet...49 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 62 at 8000 feet. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

31 to 41 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...51 to

61 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 38 at

5000 feet...25 to 34 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 33 66 39 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ329-211100-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...46 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...53 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...53 to

58 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 47 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 34 53 40 61 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ330-211100-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM

PDT THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph over higher elevations.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 52 to 57 at

5000 feet...44 to 51 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...27 to

37 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 68 at

5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...49 to

57 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 39 to 45 at

5000 feet...25 to 35 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 54 30 60 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ331-211100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...24 to 34 at

8000 feet. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...29 to

39 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...54 to

62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 66 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...

34 to 44 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

64 to 74 at 5000 feet...55 to 65 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 38 to 45 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 26 63 32 72 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ332-211100-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 62 to 72. Light winds in

the morning becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 72 to 80. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 84.

Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 33 53 42 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 37 70 44 80 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 38 70 45 80 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 39 72 46 80 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ333-211100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

CAZ334-211100-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 47 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 36 56 44 69 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 33 60 39 70 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 39 63 46 73 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ335-211100-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 75. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54. North winds around 10 mph

in the evening shifting to the south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 79.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 39 63 45 75 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ336-211100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 48 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 76.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 42 to 52.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 35 55 42 67 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 30 59 36 69 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ337-211100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77. Northwest winds around

10 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. North winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54. East winds 10 to 15 mph in

the evening shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 43 75 49 80 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 39 76 46 81 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-211100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 68 to 78. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 69 to 79. Lows

48 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83.

Lows 50 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 81.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 39 70 45 77 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ339-211100-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PDT Sun Mar 20 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 81. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 76 to 82. Lows

44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 46 to 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 70 53 75 / 0 0 0 0

California City 36 72 42 78 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 36 72 41 78 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 36 72 41 79 / 0 0 0 0

