CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 18, 2022

_____

882 FPUS56 KHNX 190601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Saturday, Saturday night, and Sunday.

CAZ300-191100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows

44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 50. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Highs

77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 87.

Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 81.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 51 58 45 68 / 0 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ301-191100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 60 to 65. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to

47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 46 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 50 60 43 68 / 0 90 60 0

=

$$

CAZ302-191100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the

evening becoming northwest up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 71 to

76.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 46 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 61 43 68 / 0 80 70 0

Merced 48 62 43 68 / 0 90 70 0

Chowchilla 49 61 43 66 / 0 90 80 0

Madera 50 62 44 66 / 0 90 80 0

Firebaugh 49 63 43 68 / 0 90 70 0

Mendota 49 63 43 69 / 0 80 70 0

=

$$

CAZ303-191100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows 41 to

46. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 64 to

69. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 69 to

74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 47 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 48 61 43 66 / 0 90 80 0

Le Grand 49 61 43 66 / 0 90 80 0

=

$$

CAZ304-191100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 52. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 50 64 42 67 / 0 70 60 0

Avenal 53 65 46 66 / 0 70 60 0

=

$$

CAZ305-191100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 64 to 69.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 49 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 50 67 44 68 / 0 70 70 0

Five Points 50 66 44 69 / 0 70 70 0

NAS Lemoore 49 67 44 67 / 0 70 70 0

Kettleman City 51 67 45 67 / 0 60 70 0

=

$$

CAZ306-191100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 63 to 68.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows 43 to

48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 65 to

70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 70 to

75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs

around 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 90.

Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 50 65 46 66 / 0 70 80 0

Kingsburg 50 65 46 65 / 0 70 80 0

Sanger 49 65 45 64 / 0 80 80 0

Kerman 50 63 44 67 / 0 80 80 0

Caruthers 50 65 45 67 / 0 70 80 0

=

$$

CAZ307-191100-

Fresno-Clovis-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 49 to 54. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Chance of showers 80 percent. Cooler. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then slight chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Lows 44 to

49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 63 to

68. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49. Highs

78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 80 to 89. Lows

51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 51 64 46 66 / 0 80 80 0

Fresno 52 65 47 66 / 0 80 80 0

=

$$

CAZ308-191100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. Highs 63 to 69.

West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 42 to 47. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 46. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51. Highs

79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 52 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 48 61 43 68 / 0 80 70 0

Merced 48 62 43 68 / 0 90 70 0

Chowchilla 49 61 43 66 / 0 90 80 0

Madera 50 62 44 66 / 0 90 80 0

=

$$

CAZ309-191100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 46. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 41 to 47.

Highs 80 to 85.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 85 to 90.

Lows 49 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 68 43 66 / 0 50 80 20

Buttonwillow 48 71 43 65 / 0 50 80 30

=

$$

CAZ310-191100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming west

up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 66 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 42 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 48 68 44 64 / 0 50 80 20

Allensworth 48 68 44 63 / 0 50 90 20

Wasco 49 70 45 64 / 0 50 90 30

Delano 49 68 44 63 / 0 50 90 30

McFarland 50 69 45 63 / 0 50 90 30

Shafter 51 70 46 63 / 0 40 90 30

=

$$

CAZ311-191100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 39. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 68 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 41 to 46.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 84 to 89.

Lows 48 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 50 67 45 67 / 0 70 80 0

Hanford 48 67 46 66 / 0 60 80 0

Corcoran 48 68 44 65 / 0 60 80 20

=

$$

CAZ312-191100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 68. South winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Lows 43 to 48. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. West winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 49.

Highs 78 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 88.

Lows 50 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 49 65 45 64 / 0 70 80 0

Dinuba 49 65 44 63 / 0 70 80 0

Visalia 50 65 46 64 / 0 60 90 0

Exeter 51 65 44 61 / 0 60 90 20

Tulare 50 66 46 63 / 0 60 90 0

Lindsay 50 66 43 61 / 0 60 90 20

Porterville 51 67 46 61 / 0 50 90 20

=

$$

CAZ313-191100-

Buena Vista-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 52 to 58. Light winds in the evening becoming west

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of

showers 50 percent. Highs 67 to 72. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Cooler. Lows 45 to

50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 42 to 48. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the evening

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 88.

Lows 54 to 61.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 58 68 49 59 / 0 40 70 30

=

$$

CAZ314-191100-

Bakersfield-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 67 to 72. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 67 to 72.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 79 to 84.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 83 to 89.

Lows 52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 54 70 48 61 / 0 40 90 30

=

$$

CAZ315-191100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs 64 to 69. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows 44 to 49. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 50.

Highs 77 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 82 to 87.

Lows 50 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 78 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 50 67 44 61 / 0 50 90 30

=

$$

CAZ316-191100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 57. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 67 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers, colder. Lows 42 to 48. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 62. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening shifting to the south around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 65 to 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 44 to 52.

Highs 77 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 81 to 87. Lows

52 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 52 70 44 59 / 0 30 80 30

Lamont 51 71 46 61 / 0 30 80 30

Mettler 51 70 43 59 / 0 30 80 30

=

$$

CAZ317-191100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 56 to 62. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy

after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent. Colder. Lows 39 to

45. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 59 to

65. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

74 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 74 to 84. Lows

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 48 55 38 58 / 0 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ318-191100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder. Lows

30 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

66 to 76.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 58 31 60 / 0 90 70 0

Bass Lake 41 55 31 57 / 0 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ319-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then chance of showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 69.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 47 to 52.

Highs 73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 75 to 85. Lows

53 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 52 61 44 63 / 0 90 80 0

Three Rivers 49 67 40 60 / 0 60 80 0

Springville 49 61 41 53 / 0 50 80 20

Tule River Reservation 55 65 46 57 / 0 50 70 20

=

$$

CAZ320-191100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning, then

chance of showers in the afternoon. Chance of showers 50 percent.

Highs 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Colder. Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 66 to 76. Lows

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 52 57 41 56 / 0 90 80 0

=

$$

CAZ321-191100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Showers in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Colder. Lows 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 54 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 47 to 53.

Highs 74 to 79.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 84. Lows

54 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

=

$$

CAZ322-191100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of

showers after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Colder.

Lows 36 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 43 to 51.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78.

Lows 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 41 53 32 49 / 0 50 70 20

=

$$

CAZ323-191100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 44 at 5000 feet...

28 to 34 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, south winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then snow

showers in the afternoon. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 6500 feet.

Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...33 to 38 at 8000 feet. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Snow

showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Near the crest, snow showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 26 to 34 at 5000 feet...18 to

24 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 49 to 56 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet. Northwest winds around 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40 at 5000 feet...25 to

31 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 56 to 63 at

5000 feet...43 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 47 at

5000 feet...32 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 62 to 71 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51 at 5000 feet...34 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 72 at 5000 feet...52 to 57 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52 at 5000 feet...34 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 70 at

5000 feet...48 to 56 at 8000 feet. Lows 40 to 50 at 5000 feet...

33 to 39 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 19 42 10 45 / 0 80 70 0

Wawona 38 53 28 58 / 0 90 70 0

Hetch Hetchy 43 54 33 59 / 0 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ324-191100-

Yosemite Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of showers in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 27 to 37. West

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in

the morning shifting to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 56 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Highs

62 to 72.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

42 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 43 55 32 60 / 0 90 70 0

=

$$

CAZ325-191100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 55. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Colder. No snow accumulation. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. North winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

61 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to 72. Lows

43 to 53.

=

$$

CAZ326-191100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 23 to 33. Over higher

elevations, south winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning. Snow

showers with showers likely in the afternoon, Southwest winds

around 25 mph in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level

7000 feet. Highs 30 to 40. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Partly

cloudy after midnight. Near the crest, slight chance of snow

showers after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening. Chance

of snow 70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 13 to 23.

Wind chill readings near zero.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 33 to 43. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the afternoon. Over higher elevations, north winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill readings

near zero in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

45 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 47 to 57. Lows

28 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 27 36 19 39 / 0 80 70 0

=

$$

CAZ327-191100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...27 to

35 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Slight chance of snow showers in the morning, then

snow showers and chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 46 to 52 at 5000 feet...37 to

42 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then partly

cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 32 to

38 at 5000 feet...17 to 23 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42 at 5000 feet...24 to

30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...47 to 53 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 35 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

53 to 59 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 53 at 5000 feet...32 to 39 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69 at 5000 feet...54 to 60 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 55 at 5000 feet...33 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 69 at

5000 feet...52 to 60 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 53 at 5000 feet...

32 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 33 42 23 44 / 0 90 70 0

Shaver Lake 38 46 27 47 / 0 90 70 0

Lake Wishon 34 45 24 47 / 0 80 70 0

=

$$

CAZ328-191100-

Kings Canyon NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 39 at 5000 feet...25 to 35 at

8000 feet. Over higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the afternoon, Showers likely

in the afternoon. Near the crest, snow showers likely in the

afternoon, Areas of dense freezing fog in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs around 51 at 5000 feet...35 to 45 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph over

higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening. Slight

chance of snow showers after midnight. Near the crest, chance of

snow showers after midnight. Over higher elevations, southwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows around

29 at 5000 feet...15 to 24 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings

around 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...36 to

46 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60 at

5000 feet...45 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 42 at

5000 feet...28 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs around 65 at 5000 feet...

50 to 60 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 43 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66 at 5000 feet...52 to 61 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...31 to

40 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 64 to 69 at

5000 feet...51 to 61 at 8000 feet. Lows around 44 at 5000 feet...

30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 38 57 28 57 / 0 70 60 0

=

$$

CAZ329-191100-

Grant Grove Area-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs

46 to 51 at 5000 feet...38 to 43 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then slight

chance of showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows 32 to 37 at 5000 feet...19 to

27 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 59 at

5000 feet...45 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...29 to 38 at 8000 feet. Highs 61 to 66 at 5000 feet...

52 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...32 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67 at 5000 feet...54 to 59 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67 at

5000 feet...52 to 59 at 8000 feet. Lows 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...

33 to 42 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 40 47 29 44 / 0 80 70 0

=

$$

CAZ330-191100-

Sequoia NP-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46 at 5000 feet...26 to 36 at 8000 feet. Over

higher elevations, southwest winds around 25 mph after midnight,

Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the afternoon. Near the crest, a

20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon, Areas of

dense freezing fog in the afternoon, Slight chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...35 to 43 at 8000 feet.

Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph over

higher elevations.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Near the crest, a 40 percent

chance of snow showers. Over higher elevations, west winds around

25 mph in the evening. Colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Lows 30 to 36 at

5000 feet...16 to 26 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Windy. No snow accumulation. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...35 to

43 at 8000 feet. Over higher elevations, northwest winds 25 to

30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

readings around 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...22 to

32 at 8000 feet. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 53 to 58 at

5000 feet...43 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 46 at

5000 feet...27 to 37 at 8000 feet. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...

49 to 55 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50 at 5000 feet...30 to 40 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 62 to

67 at 5000 feet...49 to 58 at 8000 feet. Lows 44 to 51 at

5000 feet...30 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65 at 5000 feet...48 to 56 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 30 46 21 45 / 0 70 70 0

=

$$

CAZ331-191100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48 at 5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Widespread dense freezing fog in the afternoon. Windy.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs 48 to

58 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at 8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then chance

of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Windy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows 30 to 37 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Highs 44 to

54 at 5000 feet...40 to 50 at 8000 feet. West winds around 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...23 to

33 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64 at

5000 feet...48 to 57 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46 at

5000 feet...29 to 39 at 8000 feet. Highs 63 to 73 at 5000 feet...

54 to 62 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...33 to 43 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75 at 5000 feet...55 to 63 at

8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 53 at 5000 feet...33 to

43 at 8000 feet.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75 at

5000 feet...56 to 64 at 8000 feet. Lows 42 to 51 at 5000 feet...

32 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 72 at 5000 feet...54 to 64 at

8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 33 57 26 52 / 0 40 70 20

=

$$

CAZ332-191100-

Kern River Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

58 to 66. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Breezy, colder. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 63 to 73.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Highs

73 to 81.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 73 to 83. Lows

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 44 48 34 41 / 0 30 70 30

Kernville 46 65 38 59 / 0 30 70 30

Lake Isabella 47 65 40 57 / 0 30 70 30

Weldon 48 65 41 60 / 0 20 60 30

=

$$

CAZ333-191100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

50 to 60. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of precipitation

70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow

level above 6000 feet. Lows 32 to 42. West winds around 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Gusts up

to 40 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

63 to 73.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 65 to 75. Lows

46 to 56.

=

$$

CAZ334-191100-

Tehachapi-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 53 to

63. West winds 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Chance of showers 70 percent.

Windy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 41 to 51. Northwest winds

around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49. Highs

64 to 74.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 48 55 38 44 / 0 20 60 30

Tehachapi 42 59 36 47 / 0 20 60 30

Twin Oaks 49 62 41 51 / 0 20 60 30

=

$$

CAZ335-191100-

Grapevine-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52. Light winds in the evening becoming south

around 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent. Windy,

colder. Lows 35 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the

evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 43 to 53. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 37 to 42. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to around 10 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 43 to 48.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 56.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 48 64 39 53 / 0 20 70 30

=

$$

CAZ336-191100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

likely and chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Breezy, colder. Snow accumulation up to

2 inches. Snow level above 6000 feet. Lows 34 to 44. Northwest

winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Breezy. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs

43 to 53. North winds around 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. Gusts up to 40 mph

in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Not as cool.

Highs 53 to 63.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows 40 to 50.

Highs 65 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 68 to 78. Lows

47 to 57.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 45 55 35 45 / 0 30 60 30

Frazier Park 39 60 30 48 / 0 20 50 30

=

$$

CAZ337-191100-

Indian Wells Valley-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 44 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 68 to 75. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Lows 39 to 47. West

winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 73. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51. Highs

76 to 83.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 84.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 55.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 86. Lows

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 73 44 70 / 0 0 40 0

Ridgecrest 46 75 41 73 / 0 0 30 0

=

$$

CAZ338-191100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM SATURDAY TO NOON PDT

SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 45 to 53. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the morning

increasing to west 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy blowing dust. Very windy. Colder. Lows 37 to 47.

West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and slight chance of rain

in the morning. Windy. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. No

snow accumulation. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 36 to 44. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 61 to 71.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51. Highs

68 to 78.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 48 70 44 60 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

CAZ339-191100-

Mojave Desert-

1100 PM PDT Fri Mar 18 2022

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a 50 percent

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 67 to 73. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to

46. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning. Windy.

Highs 60 to 70. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows 33 to 43. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 75.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50. Highs

76 to 82.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 83.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 79 to 85. Lows

45 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 55 68 46 66 / 0 0 30 0

California City 45 71 43 64 / 0 0 40 20

Edwards AFB 43 70 43 65 / 0 0 40 20

Rosamond 45 70 41 63 / 0 0 50 20

=

$$

weather.gov/hanford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather