CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

279 FPUS56 KHNX 260801

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

CAZ300-270000-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Light winds in the

evening becoming south up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 47. Highs

57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

54 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 61 41 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ301-270000-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Widespread dense fog and patchy frost in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 58 to 66. Lows

37 to 44.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 61 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ302-270000-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost and widespread dense fog in the

morning. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 42.

Highs 55 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

Firebaugh 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

Mendota 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ303-270000-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows 34 to

39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 59 to 64.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 43.

Highs 53 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Le Grand 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ304-270000-

Coalinga - Avenal-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 65 40 63 / 0 0 0

Avenal 64 41 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ305-270000-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

Highs 54 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 65 37 63 / 0 0 0

Five Points 65 37 63 / 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

Kettleman City 64 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ306-270000-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

41. Highs 57 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

Kingsburg 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Sanger 63 35 63 / 0 0 0

Kerman 64 34 62 / 0 0 0

Caruthers 64 34 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ307-270000-

Fresno-Clovis-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 39. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

around 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

43. Highs 56 to 61.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

Fresno 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ308-270000-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 38 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 44. Highs

57 to 62.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Highs

53 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 62 34 62 / 0 0 0

Merced 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Chowchilla 63 34 62 / 0 0 0

Madera 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ309-270000-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 63 to 68.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

33 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

63 to 68. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 36 to 41.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

41. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 53 to

58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 65 35 63 / 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 66 35 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ310-270000-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 32 to 37. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

62 to 67. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 56 to

61.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

frost in the morning. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 63 32 62 / 0 0 0

Allensworth 63 32 62 / 0 0 0

Wasco 65 35 63 / 0 0 0

Delano 64 35 62 / 0 0 0

McFarland 65 35 63 / 0 0 0

Shafter 65 36 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ311-270000-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 61 to 66.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 37. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows 33 to 38. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 63. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 39.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 60 to

65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

41. Highs 57 to 62.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 52 to

57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 64 34 62 / 0 0 0

Hanford 64 35 63 / 0 0 0

Corcoran 63 33 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ312-270000-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 63.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

34 to 40. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 59 to 64.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 55 to

60.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Highs

51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

Dinuba 63 36 62 / 0 0 0

Visalia 63 35 62 / 0 0 0

Exeter 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

Tulare 63 35 61 / 0 0 0

Lindsay 63 37 63 / 0 0 0

Porterville 63 38 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ313-270000-

Buena Vista-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Light winds in the

morning becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to

45. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Lows

38 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 63 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ314-270000-

Bakersfield-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 62 to 67.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44. Light winds in the

evening becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. East winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 61 to 66. Lows

38 to 43.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 61. Lows

38 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 66 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ315-270000-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 60 to 65.

Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43. Highs

59 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

Highs 50 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 63 37 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ316-270000-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 68. South winds 10 to 15 mph in the

morning shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68. East winds around 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

44. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 66 39 64 / 0 0 0

Lamont 67 37 64 / 0 0 0

Mettler 66 39 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ317-270000-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 41. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 34 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 60 38 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ318-270000-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 63.

Lows 33 to 43.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

47 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 61 31 63 / 0 0 0

Bass Lake 58 29 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ319-270000-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Highs

58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to

44. Highs 58 to 63.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 61 39 60 / 0 0 0

Three Rivers 63 39 63 / 0 0 0

Springville 58 38 58 / 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 62 43 62 / 0 0 0

CAZ320-270000-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

45. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 58 40 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ321-270000-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 58 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63. Lows

40 to 45.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 58. Lows

37 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 53.

CAZ322-270000-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to

46. Highs 52 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

36 to 44.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

32 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 54 33 57 / 0 0 0

CAZ323-270000-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 53 at 5000 feet...37 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37 at 5000 feet...21 to 27 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...

21 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 57 at 5000 feet...41 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to

41 at 5000 feet...23 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at

5000 feet...40 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 39 at

5000 feet...22 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs 44 to 49 at 5000 feet...

31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 22 to 31 at

5000 feet...15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

39 to 45 at 5000 feet...27 to 33 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 44 9 44 / 0 0 0

Wawona 56 30 59 / 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 57 35 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ324-270000-

Yosemite Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. East winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. East winds up to

10 mph in the evening becoming light and variable after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Light winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

42. Highs 49 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Highs

37 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 52 33 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ325-270000-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. Light winds in the evening

becoming northeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northeast winds up to

10 mph in the morning becoming light and variable in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to

43. Highs 49 to 59.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 50. Lows

25 to 35.

CAZ326-270000-

Upper San Joaquin River-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 16 to 26.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to

29. Highs 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 44.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28. Highs

28 to 38.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs

23 to 33.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 38 19 38 / 0 0 0

CAZ327-270000-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...39 to 45 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 40 at 5000 feet...19 to 26 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43 at 5000 feet...

22 to 29 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 58 at 5000 feet...44 to 50 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44 at

5000 feet...24 to 31 at 8000 feet. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...

42 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 43 at 5000 feet...

23 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55 at

5000 feet...42 to 48 at 8000 feet. Lows 35 to 42 at 5000 feet...

23 to 28 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 49 at

5000 feet...37 to 42 at 8000 feet. Lows 28 to 35 at 5000 feet...

15 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs 39 to

44 at 5000 feet...31 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 43 23 47 / 0 0 0

Shaver Lake 50 27 52 / 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 48 25 51 / 0 0 0

CAZ328-270000-

Kings Canyon NP-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 49 at 5000 feet...37 to 46 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30 at 5000 feet...17 to 26 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50 at 5000 feet...39 to 47 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 31 at 5000 feet...

18 to 28 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...40 to

49 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 2 below in the

morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

33 at 5000 feet...21 to 30 at 8000 feet. Highs around 51 at

5000 feet...40 to 48 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 52 at 5000 feet...40 to 49 at

8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 32 at

5000 feet...19 to 28 at 8000 feet. Highs around 46 at 5000 feet...

34 to 42 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 25 at

5000 feet...12 to 21 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow. Highs

around 41 at 5000 feet...29 to 37 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 56 28 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ329-270000-

Grant Grove Area-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...39 to 44 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 40 at 5000 feet...20 to 30 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 55 at 5000 feet...42 to 47 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

22 to 32 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...43 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...24 to 34 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

41 to 46 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 43 at

5000 feet...23 to 33 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...

42 to 47 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 43 to 48 at 5000 feet...

35 to 40 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34 at

5000 feet...15 to 25 at 8000 feet. Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...

30 to 35 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 50 33 52 / 0 0 0

CAZ330-270000-

Sequoia NP-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 52 at 5000 feet...36 to 42 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38 at 5000 feet...18 to 28 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 54 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39 at 5000 feet...

19 to 29 at 8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 56 at 5000 feet...40 to 46 at

8000 feet. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

42 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 54 at

5000 feet...39 to 45 at 8000 feet. Lows 33 to 39 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 48 at

5000 feet...34 to 40 at 8000 feet. Lows 26 to 32 at 5000 feet...

14 to 24 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 42 at 5000 feet...28 to 34 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 46 20 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ331-270000-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56 at 5000 feet...38 to 46 at

8000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39 at 5000 feet...19 to 29 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...40 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40 at 5000 feet...

20 to 30 at 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 59 at 5000 feet...42 to 48 at

8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41 at

5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at 5000 feet...

41 to 49 at 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40 at 5000 feet...22 to 32 at 8000 feet. Highs 50 to 58 at

5000 feet...42 to 50 at 8000 feet.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 52 at

5000 feet...36 to 44 at 8000 feet. Lows 25 to 35 at 5000 feet...

16 to 26 at 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46 at 5000 feet...31 to

38 at 8000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 55 21 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ332-270000-

Kern River Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 40. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 66. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 43. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 66. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

58 to 66.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to

42. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 52 to 60. Lows

31 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 48 34 52 / 0 0 0

Kernville 61 34 66 / 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 62 34 66 / 0 0 0

Weldon 61 36 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ333-270000-

Piute Walker Basin-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 60. Lows

32 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54. Lows

29 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 47.

CAZ334-270000-

Tehachapi-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to

44. Highs 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 61. Lows

34 to 42.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 55. Lows

30 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 53 36 56 / 0 0 0

Tehachapi 52 30 56 / 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 55 37 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ335-270000-

Grapevine-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 42. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to

43. Highs 53 to 59.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 59. Lows

36 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 54. Lows

32 to 37.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 59 36 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ336-270000-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

51 to 59.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to

44. Highs 52 to 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows

30 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

Frazier Park 53 28 56 / 0 0 0

CAZ337-270000-

Indian Wells Valley-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Light winds in the evening

becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to

41. Highs 59 to 64.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 58 34 62 / 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 58 30 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ338-270000-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

53 to 63.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to

42. Highs 55 to 65.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 43 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 56 32 60 / 0 0 0

CAZ339-270000-

Mojave Desert-

1200 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast winds

around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Highs

59 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to

40. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 64. Lows

32 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 54 39 59 / 0 0 0

California City 58 29 62 / 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 58 26 61 / 0 0 0

Rosamond 58 28 62 / 0 0 0

